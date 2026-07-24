America's Mountain Festival Celebrates Community Impact with Donation Presentation and Sponsor Recognition

Representatives from Rifle 2 Reins accept a $10,500 donation generated through a portion of ticket sales from the second annual America's Mountain Festival from Derek Wagonner, AMF Founder. (Courtesy photo Perini & Associates) Derek Waggoner presents a autographed guitar to Park State Bank & Trust representative Makayla Richardson (Photo courtesy of Perini & Associates) Official AMF Logo

Organizers continue to review attendance data, economic impact, and marketing analytics as part of a comprehensive post-event assessment.

Our goal has always been to create an event that brings people together, showcases our community, supports local businesses, and gives back to organizations that make a difference every day.” — Derek Waggoner, founder of America's Mountain Festival

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Mountain Festival organizers gathered Wednesday morning in the River Room at Tava House to celebrate one of the festival's founding missions—giving back to the community—by presenting proceeds from this year's event to two local nonprofit organizations while recognizing three key sponsors for their outstanding support.Representatives from Rifle 2 Reins accepted a $10,500 donation generated through a portion of ticket sales from the second annual America's Mountain Festival. The Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District (NETCO), a recipient of festival proceeds in 2025, also received an increased donation of $3,000 this year in recognition of its continued service to the community.The donations reflect the festival's commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen the region and serve its residents. Since its inception, America's Mountain Festival has contributed $16,500 to local nonprofit organizations through proceeds generated by festival ticket sales, reinforcing its commitment to giving back to the community it serves.The ceremony also honored three major festival sponsors— Park State Bank & Trust , Charis Bible College, and Teller WiFi—with commemorative guitars personally autographed by this year's performing artists, including headliner Aaron Watson, Jenna Paulette, Walker Montgomery, Tyce Delk, Matt Skinner Band, and America’s Mountain Festival Songwriters' Competition winner Kenya Reese.Learn more: https://tellerwifi.com Learn more: https://netellerfire.org The morning event included coffee and donuts and brought together festival organizers, sponsors, nonprofit leaders, volunteers, and community partners to celebrate the success of the festival and the partnerships that made it possible."From the very beginning, America's Mountain Festival was envisioned as more than a concert," said Derek Waggoner, founder of America's Mountain Festival. "Our goal has always been to create an event that brings people together, showcases our community, supports local businesses, and gives back to organizations that make a difference every day. Today's presentations are a reminder that when a community comes together, everyone benefits."Waggoner added, "The support we received from our sponsors, volunteers, performers, vendors, and thousands of attendees made this year's festival possible. These guitars symbolize our appreciation, but the real success is what we accomplished together for Woodland Park and the surrounding region."Festival Director Heather Burrows said the second annual festival exceeded expectations in several key areas."We're extremely proud of what was accomplished in only our second year," Burrows said. "We experienced increased attendance, stronger ticket sales, more vendors, expanded community participation, and overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests. Those results demonstrate that America's Mountain Festival is becoming one of Colorado's premier summer events while remaining true to its hometown roots."Makayla Richardson, representing Park State Bank & Trust, said the recognition was especially meaningful because of the bank's deep ties to the community. “We are truly honored to accept this recognition and proud to support America’s Mountain Festival. At PSB&T, we believe events like this are the heart of our community — bringing families together, forging lasting connections, and breathing life into our downtown. We are deeply grateful for the chance to invest in experiences that strengthen the places we call home and enrich the lives of the people we serve.”Organizers continue to review attendance data, economic impact, and marketing analytics as part of a comprehensive post-event assessment. Early indicators show significant growth in visitor engagement, social media reach, regional participation, attendance, ticket sales, sponsorships, and vendor participation compared with the inaugural festival.Planning is already underway for the 2027 America's Mountain Festival, with organizers committed to building on this year's momentum while continuing the festival's mission of celebrating mountain heritage, supporting local nonprofits, and creating an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

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