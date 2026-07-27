Mike Lockwood, CFP® Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Mike Lockwood

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Mike Lockwood, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Mike Lockwood’s chapter, "Everything On The Table.” In his chapter, Mike shares how humble beginnings, meaningful relationships, and a commitment to serving others shaped both his career and his definition of success. Through heartfelt personal experiences, he demonstrates that lasting success is built by investing in people, leading with integrity, and creating opportunities that positively impact the lives of others.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Mike Lockwood:

Mike Lockwood is the President and Founder of Oakwood Wealth Partners in Irvine, California. For almost over 38 years, Mike has built a practice on trust, respect and having fun doing the right thing. His practice has grown to 27 team members currently overseeing $2.0 Billion in assets (as of February 1, 2026). His clientele consists of health care heroes, governmental employees, executives and retirees.

Mike strongly believes in working with a team approach to help his clients navigate the decisions associated with the complexities of financial and retirement planning; using a process-driven approach where the team seeks first to understand our clients’ values and goals. Having worked with some clients for over 25 years, it is very fulfilling to see the work of their vision become a reality.

Outstanding service and a commitment to excellence are trademarks for Mike and the Oakwood Wealth Partners team, which have helped his team to grow through countless referrals. Mike’s motto is simple: “To make those around me better.”

With a dual finance and marketing degree from California State University, Bakersfield, Mike has continued his education through obtaining his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner certification in 1994. Mike has been asked to speak on various financial literacy subjects throughout his career.

Mike is also a published author. In December 2023, Mike released his first book, The Decision Decade. This book addresses many of the irrevocable decisions toward retirement and that next phase of your life. In November 2024, Mike was a participant and co-author of The E-Myth Evolution with Michael Gerber, with his chapter “Building a Winning Team.”

Mike is also a co-host with his son, Nick, on the monthly podcast, Money Made Simple and gives back through his free monthly webinars on financial literacy.

Mike has been honored nationally several times for his commitment to the planning process. He is a former board member and lifetime member of The Resource Group (TRG). TRG is an internal, invitation-only network of the top planners within Osaic Wealth. Locally, he is involved in many charities and youth organizations.

Mike is a family man. Mike and his wife, Michelle, have been married for over 34 years. Their oldest son, Nick and their youngest son, Grant, both work with Mike in the firm to make this truly a “family business.” Their daughter, Lauren, teaches kindergarten in Sonoma County.

You can reach Mike at:

Mike.lockwood@oakwoodwp.com

www.oakwoodwealthpartners.com

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.



Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

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