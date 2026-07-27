Bailey & Galyen Welcomes Family Law Attorney Joshua Woodburn to Its Fort Worth Office

The board-certified attorney brings more than two decades of experience representing individuals and families in a wide range of family law matters.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law is proud to announce that Joshua “Josh” Woodburn has joined the firm as a family law attorney in its Fort Worth office.

Woodburn has practiced law in Texas since 2002 and is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Throughout his career, he has represented thousands of clients in family law disputes involving divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, termination of parental rights, and enforcement matters.

More Than Two Decades of Family Law Experience

Woodburn brings substantial experience handling a broad range of family law cases, including high-net-worth divorces, child custody disputes, parental rights termination proceedings, adoptions, enforcement of possession orders, and child support disputes.

Family law matters often involve deeply personal circumstances and decisions that can affect parents, children, finances, and family relationships for years to come. Woodburn approaches each case with empathy and works to understand the individual concerns and goals of every client he represents.

A Focus on Communication and Preparation

Woodburn prioritizes keeping clients informed about the law and the legal process so they can meaningfully participate in decisions about their cases. He strives to pursue each client’s goals with honesty, integrity, and careful preparation.

His approach focuses on helping each client to understand the issues involved in their case, consider the options that may be available, and prepare for each stage of the legal process. Woodburn’s goal is to help families resolve their legal matters through comprehensive preparation and understanding so they are better positioned to move forward after the case is finalized.

Serving Families Through the Fort Worth Office

Woodburn will practice from Bailey & Galyen’s Fort Worth office, where he will assist individuals and families with family law concerns.

“Josh brings extensive family law experience and a strong commitment to client communication,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “His thoughtful approach and focus on helping clients understand their options make him a valuable addition to our Fort Worth family law team.”

Woodburn grew up in Amarillo, Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Texas Tech University and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa in 2002. He was admitted to the State Bar of Texas that same year.

Outside of his legal practice, Woodburn enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter, playing golf, and reading.

Learn More About Bailey & Galyen’s Family Law Services

Bailey & Galyen helps individuals and families address divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, property division, and other family law matters. The firm’s attorneys work to provide practical guidance, personal attention, and the resources clients need to better understand the legal process.

To learn more about Bailey & Galyen’s family law services or to connect with the Fort Worth office, visit https://www.thetexasattorney.com/family-law/ or call 844-585-0821.

About Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

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