GO2 for Lung Cancer and ALCMI Honor Christine M. Lovly, MD, PhD, FASCO with the 2026 Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award

Christine M. Lovly, MD, PhD, FASCO, professor of medical oncology and chief of thoracic medical oncology, City of Hope®

Dr. Lovly exemplifies everything this award represents. She has helped redefine what is possible through precision medicine while never losing sight of the individual behind every diagnosis.” — Danielle Hicks, co-interim CEO of GO2 for Lung Cancer

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI) are proud to announce that Christine M. Lovly, MD, PhD, FASCO , professor of medical oncology and chief of thoracic medical oncology at City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has been selected as the 2026 recipient of the Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award. The award recognizes Dr. Lovly's extraordinary contributions to advancing precision medicine, accelerating lung cancer research, and championing compassionate, personalized care for every person affected by the disease.An internationally recognized physician-scientist and leader in precision oncology, Dr. Lovly has transformed the understanding and treatment of lung cancer through pioneering research in biomarker-driven therapies, precision medicine, and liquid biopsy technologies. Her work has expanded treatment options for patients worldwide while advancing a more personalized approach to care that improves both outcomes and quality of life.Named in honor of Bonnie J. Addario, a lung cancer survivor, advocate, and co-founder of both GO2 and ALCMI, the Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award celebrates individuals whose work has profoundly influenced the field of lung cancer. This year marks the 19th annual Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award, and Dr. Lovly joins an esteemed group of leaders whose scientific innovation, clinical excellence, and commitment to patients have advanced progress against lung cancer."Dr. Lovly exemplifies everything this award represents," said Danielle Hicks, co-interim CEO of GO2 for Lung Cancer and daughter of Addario. "She has helped redefine what is possible through precision medicine while never losing sight of the individual behind every diagnosis. Her commitment to pairing groundbreaking science with compassionate, personalized care reflects the vision my mother championed. Every person with lung cancer deserves hope, innovation, and access to the right care for them, at the right time.""I am deeply honored to receive the Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award," said Dr. Lovly. "The remarkable progress we've made in lung cancer has only been possible because of the partnership among researchers, clinicians, advocates, patients, and families. While innovation continues to move the field forward at an extraordinary pace, our responsibility is to ensure that every person has access to the advances that can improve both the length and quality of their lives. It is a privilege to contribute to that shared mission.""We support investigator-initiated clinical trials as our core mission because we get to collaborate with innovative researchers like Dr. Lovly to push forward lung cancer science," said Richard Erwin, chief operating officer and executive director of ALCMI. "We are proud to call her both a colleague and a friend, and it is a privilege to recognize her with this year's Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award."Beyond her research accomplishments, Dr. Lovly is a leading voice for ensuring that advances in lung cancer care reach every patient. She has emphasized that while innovation in targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and diagnostics continues to accelerate, improving access to biomarker testing, lung cancer screening, clinical trials, and expert care remains essential to translating scientific progress into better outcomes. Her leadership across national guideline committees, scientific organizations, and patient advocacy partnerships continues to help shape the future of lung cancer care worldwide.Since 2008, the Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award has recognized individuals whose leadership has significantly advanced lung cancer research, treatment, and patient care. Dr. Lovly will formally receive the award and deliver the keynote lecture, "Precision Oncology in Lung Cancer: Progress, Pitfalls, and Promise," at the 27th Annual International Lung Cancer Conference in Huntington Beach, CA.About GO2 for Lung Cancer and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical InstituteGO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI) are strategic partners that drive innovative, patient-centered research across the lung cancer care continuum. By combining GO2’s expertise and trusted patient relationships with ALCMI’s robust clinical research capabilities, the collaboration streamlines patient recruitment and enrollment into decentralized clinical trials. This unique partnership accelerates smarter, faster, and more impactful science—unmatched in the field of lung cancer research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.