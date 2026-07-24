Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin Hit Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success,' Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, PhD.

DREXEL HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin’s chapter, “Follow Your Bliss”, Alfeia shares an inspiring story of overcoming profound loss, adversity, and fear by embracing faith, courage, and the willingness to say "yes" to new opportunities. Her chapter encourages readers to move beyond simply surviving, pursue their God-given purpose, and discover that true success comes from continual growth, service, and following the path they are called to live.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, PhD:

Leader, scholar, soldier, chaplain, and thought partner, Dr. Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, Ph.D., is deeply committed to excellence, and meaningful influence, as seen by her work. Dr. Goodwin, as she is commonly referred to, has a solid background in research-analysis, theology, and restoring justice as applied practices. Her approach to complex issues that affect people, organizations, and communities from a multidisciplinary standpoint, have withstood the test of time.

Dr. Goodwin holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Walden University) in Public Policy and Administration, with a concentration in Terrorism, Mediation, and Peace. A graduate degree in Public Policy and Administration with a Certification in Strategic Planning (Walden), a Master’s of Religion from Lutheran United Seminary (Philadelphia) and an Undergraduate degree from Thomas Edison University. Her career paths demonstrate a commitment to critical thinking, and lifelong learning. She is renowned for her results-oriented attitude, and collaborative spirit. Whether working in academic, professional, or community-based settings. Dr. Goodwin's work is based on the principles of service, leadership, and justice. Her dedication in fostering the growth of both individuals and organizations, (including the family as a first organizational unit) has been evident throughout her career. Through service, mentoring, and scholarship, she supports and promotes introspection, responsibility, and creative problem-solving.

With over 25 years of experience as a uniformed professional, Dr. Goodwin is a distinguished contributor to both professional and community discourse beyond her academic role. A former police officer, Dr. Goodwin was awarded several honors, including a Commendation for Heroism, during her nearly 15 years with the Philadelphia Police Department. In addition, Dr. Goodwin has served in the United States Army for most of her adult life. Throughout her military career, she has achieved ranks including Major (P), Captain, First Lieutenant, Second Lieutenant, Private First Class, Specialist, and Sergeant. She is an Army Chaplain, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom 1, and serves as a Faculty Advisor for Kairos University. Alongside her full-time role of working with special needs children in the Chester-Upland School District of Pennsylvania, Dr. Goodwin is also recognized as Dr. Pennsylvania U.S.A. 2026, promoting the idea that “Smart is Beautiful.”

Dr. Goodwin approaches her work with experience-based real-time insight and analytical precision. Her motto for both work and personal life is to "Follow Your Bliss" . Dr. Goodwin is driven by vision, steadfast dedication, and a desire to have a vital and transformative impact on the world.



To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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