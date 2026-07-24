July 24, 2026 - 2nd Installment of Property Taxes Due One Week from Today

One week from today!

Kewaunee County Treasurer Michelle Dax wants to remind property owners that the second installment of property taxes is due Friday, July 31.

To avoid penalties, payments must be received by July 31. Payments received after the deadline are subject to a 1.5% monthly penalty, retroactive to February 1 (10.5%).

To make paying as convenient as possible, you can:

• Deliver your payment to the Treasurer's Office at 810 Lincoln St. by 4:30 p.m.

• Place your payment in the secure drop box located to the left of the main entrance doors.

• Pay online at www.kewauneeco.org.

Accepted payment methods include cash, money order, personal check, or cashier's check. Credit and debit card payments are accepted online but are subject to additional service fees.

For more information, visit www.kewauneeco.org and navigate to Government → Tax Information. (Or Click HERE)

If you have questions about paying your property taxes, contact the Kewaunee County Treasurer's Office at (920) 388-7131 or email Michelle Dax at dax.michelle@kewauneeco.org.

