Gallery Collection Awards $10,000 Scholarship To Wisconsin Student In 19th Annual Create-A-Greeting-Card Contest

Aubrey Cronce's Winning Design | University of Wisconsin - Stout Aubrey Cronce | Gallery Collection's 19th Annual Create-A-Greeting Card Scholarship Winner. Photo by Mandli Photography, Hatley, Wisconsin. Gallery Collection Logo

Nearly 6,000 entries submitted nationwide as company prepares to launch milestone 20th annual competition

When we launched the Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest in 2007, our goal was to celebrate creativity while helping students invest in their futures.” — Leslie Leifer

LANDING, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gallery Collection has announced Aubrey Cronce of Wausau, Wisconsin, as the winner of its Annual Create-A-Greeting-Card $10,000 Scholarship Contest.Now in its 19th year, the annual competition encourages students from across the United States to submit original artwork or photography for the chance to earn a $10,000 scholarship and have their design featured as an official Gallery Collection greeting card."When we launched the Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest in 2007, our goal was to celebrate creativity while helping students invest in their futures," said Leslie Leifer, Chief Marketing Officer of Prudent Publishing Company, Inc. "Nineteen years later, we've awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships and have been inspired by thousands of students who have shared their talent, imagination and unique perspectives. As we prepare to launch our 20th annual contest this summer, we're proud to continue supporting the next generation of creators."This year's contest attracted nearly 6,000 entries from students nationwide. Cronce's winning Thanksgiving-themed design features a mixed-media illustration created with graphite and colored pencil. While pursuing studies in Real Estate and Property Management, Cronce enjoys creating art as a personal passion. "I created this mixed media piece from graphite as well as colored pencil to explore depth and bring an inanimate object to life," said Cronce. "I loved working on it, and I thought it would make a beautiful holiday or Thanksgiving card — a meaningful way for families and loved ones to connect and share warm wishes during the season."For nearly two decades, the Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest has provided students with an opportunity to showcase their creativity while helping offset the cost of higher education. The program continues to attract participants from a wide variety of academic disciplines and creative backgrounds.Gallery Collection thanks the students, educators, families, and community members who participated in this year's contest and monthly voting rounds. The company's milestone 20th Annual Create-A-Greeting-Card $10,000 Scholarship Contest is now open for entries through March 8, 2027.About Gallery CollectionFounded in 1929, Gallery Collection, a Prudent Publishing Company, is an American family-owned business helping people and businesses create meaningful connections through premium printed products. The company offers greeting cards for every occasion, along with custom business cards, presentation folders, certificates, announcements, invitations, and other personalized business products. Through its commitment to quality, craftmanship, and customization, Gallery Collection helps customers make a lasting impression through personalized products while fostering creativity and self-expression through its annual Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest, which has awarded more than $150,000 in educational funding.

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