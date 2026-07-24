ASAP Semiconductor to Support the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Defense as a Supplier

ASAP Semiconductor continues advancing aviation hardware availability amid growing global aerospace and MRO demands.

ASAP Semiconductor is approved as a supplier for the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Defense, promising unwavering part fulfillment support and service.

ASAP Semiconductor is honored to be approved as a supplier by the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense and looks forward to delivering consistent fulfillment and service.” — Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based parts distributor ASAP Semiconductor announced today that it has been approved as a supplier for the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense, this development marking a major step in the overarching goal of the distributor to support the readiness of U.S. allies and NATO member nations. In securing this status, ASAP Semiconductor attests that it will move forward with providing dedicated part fulfillment services and targeted support to assist the Ministry in maintaining its core missions and evolving defense priorities.As the executive department of the Republic of Türkiye’s government that is responsible for national defense policy and oversight of the Turkish Armed Forces, the Ministry of National Defense (MSB) manages a multitude of critical functions that range from military procurement and logistics to recruitment and strategic planning. Additionally, the Republic of Türkiye maintains NATO's second-largest army with occupation in a vital geopolitical position, necessitating a highly capable force that is prepared to respond to regional and global security challenges. To uphold operational effectiveness across its Land, Naval, and Air Force Commands, the Ministry depends upon consistent access to quality-assured components and logistics support. This is where the importance of a strong, vetted network of suppliers comes in, with ASAP Semiconductor being proud to join the ranks with its approval.Established in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor has long carried out efforts to cultivate a reputation as a solutions-based provider and strategic parts distributor, leveraging industry experience and a growing network of partners to serve high-stakes operations across aerospace, defense, industrial, and electronic sectors. The company also states that much effort has been taken in recent years to align its services with the rigorous requirements of U.S. government departments and international military organizations, ensuring that it can meet the complex and time-pressing demands with encompassing and infallible support. This approach of ASAP Semiconductor is aimed at mitigating procurement delays and enhancing supply chain resilience for its defense partners, allowing essential components to be more readily accessible in the face of market volatility."We understand the complexity of the requirements faced by such a significant NATO force, so we are fully committed to applying our procurement resources and dedication to quality to help the Ministry meet its critical hardware needs."As ASAP Semiconductor begins collaboration with the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense, its focus will remain firmly on cultivating a relationship that prioritizes long-term resilience and dependability. Looking ahead, the distributor states that it will continue expanding its support for allied governments, NATO member nations, and international defense organizations through ongoing investment in supplier partnerships and fulfillment capabilities, remaining committed to offering responsive sourcing solutions for national security and peacekeeping objectives.About ASAP SemiconductorEstablished in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor is a global distributor specializing in aerospace, aviation , defense, marine, electronic, industrial, and IT hardware components. Serving a diverse customer base that includes U.S. Government departments and agencies, Fortune 100 companies, major air carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and repair stations, the company is recognized for its expansive inventory, rigorous quality assurance practices, and commitment to efficient procurement solutions. To learn more about ASAP Semiconductor and its offerings, visit https://www.asapsemi.com/

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