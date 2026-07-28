Lider Electric to Showcase Premium Wiring Devices at Middle East Energy 2026

Lider Electric to Showcase Design-Forward Electrical Solutions at Middle East Energy 2026

Visit Lider Electric at Booth H2.E39 to discover premium wiring devices and lighting controls designed for modern projects.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its continued international expansion, Lider Electric, a U.S.-based brand specializing in premium wiring devices and lighting controls , will make its debut at Middle East Energy 2026 . The exhibition marks an important milestone in the company's growth strategy as it expands its presence across the Middle East and strengthens relationships with distributors, wholesalers, contractors, developers, architects, designers, and other industry professionals throughout the region.Taking place September 1–3, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Middle East Energy is one of the region's premier exhibitions for the energy and electrical industry. Visitors are invited to meet the team at Booth H2.E39 to discover Lider Electric's product portfolio designed for residential, commercial, hospitality, and construction projects.At Middle East Energy 2026, Lider Electric will showcase products that reflect the company's commitment to thoughtful design, dependable performance, and everyday functionality. Designed to complement contemporary architecture and interior spaces, the company's product portfolio combines refined aesthetics with durable engineering for a wide range of residential and commercial applications.A highlight of the exhibition will be Lider Electric's premium wiring device collections featuring metallic finish options in gold and silver tones. Available across a selection of switches, sockets, wall plates, and other compatible products, these finishes are designed to complement modern architectural and interior styles while demonstrating how wiring devices can contribute to a cohesive, design-focused environment.Featured product categories include:- Switches- Sockets- USB Sockets- Wall Plates- Guide Light Devices- PIR Motion Sensor Switches- Dimmer Switches- Floor BoxesAs its first appearance at Middle East Energy, the exhibition provides Lider Electric with an opportunity to introduce its design-forward product portfolio to professionals throughout the Middle East while exploring new distribution partnerships and long-term business opportunities across the region."Middle East Energy brings together professionals from across the global electrical industry, making it an excellent opportunity to connect with both existing and new partners," the company said. "As we make our debut at the exhibition, we look forward to showcasing our latest product collections, exchanging ideas, and building long-term partnerships throughout the Middle East."Visitors to Booth H2.E39 can:- Explore Lider Electric's latest product collections- Experience products firsthand- Discuss distribution, wholesale, and project opportunities- Connect with the Lider Electric teamVisitors planning their trip in advance are encouraged to contact the Lider Electric sales team at quotes@lider-electric.com to schedule a meeting during the exhibition.Event Information- Event: Middle East Energy 2026- Dates: September 1–3, 2026- Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates- Booth: H2.E39About Lider Electric Inc.At Lider Electric, we transform wiring devices and lighting controls into functional, safe, and design-forward solutions. Our mission is to combine style, versatility, and forward-thinking product development to create electrical solutions that enhance modern living and working spaces. From refined aesthetics to durable engineering, Lider Electric offers premium wiring devices and lighting controls designed to deliver lasting performance across residential, commercial, hospitality, and a wide range of other applications.

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