Kristi L. Allred Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Kristi L. Allred

ANTHEM, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Kristi L. Allred, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Kristi L. Allred’s chapter, “Success Is Seeking Alignment Over Accolades.” Kristi shares her journey of discovering that true success is not found in external achievements or meeting others’ expectations, but in creating alignment between her mind, body, values, and purpose. Through overcoming chronic health challenges and learning to honor her own path, she reveals how boundaries, self-awareness, and intentional choices can lead to a more authentic and fulfilling definition of success.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Kristi L. Allred:

Kristi’s life work has always centered on one thing: helping others bring their dreams to life.

She began her career in the corporate worlds of Colorado ski resorts, Arizona golf destinations, and luxury real estate developments, where she helped families create unforgettable vacations and guided clients toward finding their perfect homes.

For years, she thrived in sales, marketing, and brand management, leading national and international campaigns for world-class ski resorts and championship golf courses to consumer product companies and Thunderbird, School of Global Management, where she earned her MIM/MBA. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Kristi built bridges, built brands, and built lasting relationships.

But in her early forties, she felt called to something deeper. After decades of professional success, Kristi chose to pursue her passion for health, mindfulness, and personal transformation. She became a certified yoga instructor, yoga therapist and personal trainer —dedicating her life to helping others cultivate strength, balance, and inner peace. What started as a career shift became a mission: to inspire healthier bodies, calmer minds, and more intentional living.

A byproduct of her yoga practice was discovering a life of simplicity, a life of minimalism. What began one day as “cleaning her garage” resulted in her releasing more than 3,000 pounds of physical possessions. The experience became the foundation for her forthcoming book, Excess Baggage, and inspired her to help others create peaceful homes, calmer minds and space for what truly matters.

Kristi is also co-authoring a book with David Lloyd Strauss called Telluride: A Legacy of Legacies, a coffee table tribute to the spirit and history of Telluride, Colorado, where her father and his partners built what would become a world-class mountain destination.

Her deep connection to the mountains continues through her launch of KANT-MAK-M Brands —an apparel and lifestyle company named after a legendary double black diamond ski run in Telluride, symbolizing courage, grit, and the willingness to take bold lines in life.

Whether in business, on the mat, or through her writing, Kristi remains devoted to empowering others to live a life of intention, with peace and tranquility.

She lives in Norwood, Colorado, with her dog, Baxter-Bean, and her two cats, Spenser-Hawk and Telluride-Love (Teller). Surrounded by the mountains she loves, Kristi continues to ski, hike, bike, golf, practice yoga, and embrace each new chapter with gratitude, purpose and alignment.

You can reach Kristi at wellnesskristi@gmail.com or kantmakmbrands@gmail.com



To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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