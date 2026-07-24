Legacy Employer Concepts Releases Q4 Workforce Planning Checklist for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Legacy Employer Concepts’ Q4 Workforce Planning Checklist helps small and mid-sized businesses prepare for 2027 by reviewing employee benefits, workers’ compensation, payroll, HR practices, hiring priorities, provider fit and available PEO options.

The PEO brokerage outlines seven areas employers can evaluate before benefits renewals, year-end payroll deadlines and 2027 workforce planning begin.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Employer Concepts today announced the release of its Fourth-Quarter Workforce Planning Checklist, an educational resource designed to help small and mid-sized employers begin reviewing workforce-related decisions before the final months of the year.The checklist identifies practical areas that often converge during the fourth quarter, including employee benefit renewals, workers' compensation planning, year-end payroll preparation, human resources documentation and staffing priorities. It also encourages employers to determine whether their current combination of providers and systems continues to support the organization as it enters 2027."Fourth-quarter decisions can arrive quickly, especially when benefits, workers' compensation and year-end payroll responsibilities are being reviewed at the same time," said Brett Arthur, VP of Sales at Legacy Employer Concepts. "An earlier review gives business owners more time to understand the current arrangement, identify gaps and compare available PEO solutions before renewal and year-end deadlines arrive."The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations ( NAPEO ) reported in its 2025 Annual Tracking Survey that 76% of business decision-makers identified economic uncertainty as a major challenge and 68% cited healthcare costs. The survey also found that hiring and employee retention remained significant concerns. Those pressures can make early workforce planning particularly relevant for employers evaluating costs, operational demands and employee needs.Fourth-Quarter Workforce Planning ChecklistLegacy Employer Concepts recommends that employers consider the following review areas before the fourth quarter:1. Benefits renewal calendar. Confirm renewal dates, census requirements, employee-contribution strategies and the time needed to evaluate plan options and communicate changes.2. Workers' compensation review. Examine renewal timing, payroll estimates, employee classifications, loss information and operational changes that may affect available coverage options.3. Year-end payroll readiness. Review employee names, addresses, tax information, compensation records and internal deadlines that support accurate year-end processing and reporting.4. HR documents and workplace practices. Identify policies, handbooks, required notices and employee records that may need review based on workforce or operational changes.5. 2027 hiring and retention priorities. Consider projected staffing, recruiting challenges, benefit competitiveness and the level of HR support the business may require during the coming year.6. Provider and system fit. Determine whether payroll, benefits, HR and risk-management functions remain appropriately coordinated or create avoidable administrative friction.7. PEO comparison strategy. Where appropriate, compare multiple Professional Employer Organization options based on workforce needs, industry, location, benefits priorities and risk profile.A Professional Employer Organization, commonly called a PEO, can provide access to services such as payroll administration, employee benefits, HR support and workers' compensation through a co-employment arrangement. Legacy Employer Concepts serves as a PEO broker and resource, helping employers evaluate multiple options rather than representing a single solution as appropriate for every business.The checklist is intended for general educational purposes and does not replace legal, tax, insurance or benefits advice. Employers should consult the appropriate qualified advisers regarding their specific circumstances.Industry source: NAPEO 2025 Annual Tracking Survey release

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.