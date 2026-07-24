Family-Run Gallagher Paint and Paper Opens in Highland Park, Serving the North Shore and Greater Chicagoland

A Gallagher Paint and Paper crew at a completed exterior repaint in Illinois. The family-run painting company serves Highland Park, the North Shore, and greater Chicagoland. An interior finished by Gallagher Paint and Paper, deep navy walls, crisp white trim, and a patterned wallpaper ceiling, showing the company's painting and wallpaper work in a greater Chicagoland home. Gallagher Paint and Paper logo

Family-run Gallagher Paint and Paper offers interior and exterior painting, wallpaper, cabinet refinishing, and drywall repair across the North Shore

Our name is on every project we take on. When a family invites us into their home, they don't just get a painting company. They get the Gallaghers, from the first handshake to the final walkthrough” — Danny Gallagher, Co-owner of Gallagher Paint and Paper

HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallagher Paint and Paper, a family-run painting company in Highland Park, has opened its doors to homeowners throughout the North Shore and greater Chicagoland. Founded and operated by Danny, Jaclyn, and Brian Gallagher, the company brings a personal, hands-on approach to residential painting and home finishing, combining thoughtful craftsmanship, meticulous preparation, and the kind of care homeowners expect when welcoming a company into their home.

Based in Highland Park, IL, Gallagher Paint and Paper serves communities throughout the North Shore, including Winnetka, Glencoe, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Lake Forest, Deerfield, Northbrook, Glenview, and Evanston, as well as homeowners throughout Lake, Cook, and DuPage counties. The company offers free, no-obligation estimates and color consultations, allowing homeowners the opportunity to explore their project and options before committing.

Gallagher Paint and Paper offers a complete range of interior and exterior painting and home finishing services. Interior painting services include walls, ceilings, trim, doors, and cabinet refinishing, giving homeowners the option to thoughtfully refresh their existing spaces rather than replace what can be beautifully restored. Exterior services include siding, trim, decks, and masonry surfaces. The company also provides wallpaper installation and removal, from contemporary designer patterns to classic and heritage wallpapers, as well as drywall and plaster repair to ensure every surface is properly prepared before the final finish is applied.

The Gallaghers help homeowners explore colors, sheens, and finishes in the natural light of their own home, making the selection process more personal and approachable. The consultation is included as part of the project, allowing homeowners to make confident decisions without the added cost of a separate design service.

For the Gallagher family, the finished result begins long before the first coat of paint. Many North Shore homes feature vintage plaster walls, original millwork, detailed trim, and older surfaces that require patience and attention to detail. Gallagher Paint and Paper approaches each project with thorough preparation, careful protection of the home, dust containment, and a commitment to leaving the space clean and cared for throughout the process.

The company is licensed and insured and is a member of the Lake Forest/Lake Bluff Chamber of Commerce. As an owner-operated family business rather than a franchise, Gallagher Paint and Paper offers homeowners a more personal experience from beginning to end. The same family behind the company remains involved throughout the process, from the initial conversation and estimate to the final walkthrough. Much of the company's work has grown through referrals and relationships built one homeowner and one neighborhood at a time.

"Our name is on every project we take on. When a family invites us into their home, they don't just get a painting company. They get the Gallaghers, from the first handshake to the final walkthrough", said Danny Gallagher, co-owner of Gallagher Paint and Paper. "People don't just hire a painter; they trust us with a key to their home. We built this company to be the kind of painters you'd feel comfortable welcoming into your home. The people who take the time to understand what you want, care for your space, and walk the finished rooms with you at the end."

Homeowners in Highland Park, throughout the North Shore, and across greater Chicagoland can request a free estimate through the company's website or by phone. More information is available at https://gallagherpaintandpaper.com or by calling (630) 300-3071.

About Gallagher Paint and Paper

Gallagher Paint and Paper is a family-owned and operated residential painting company based in Highland Park, Illinois, serving the North Shore and greater Chicagoland. Services include interior and exterior painting, wallpaper hanging and removal, cabinet refinishing, drywall and plaster repair, and color consultation. The company is licensed and insured.

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