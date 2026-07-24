Lori Jolin Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Lori Jolin

MONONA, WI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Lori Jolin, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Lori Jolin’s chapter, “The DNA Of Success On A Good Life Road.” Lori shares how resilience, creativity, and courage have shaped her journey of designing not only meaningful spaces but a meaningful life. Through experiences of loss, reinvention, entrepreneurship, and service, she reveals that true success comes from choosing joy, embracing fear as a catalyst for growth, and intentionally creating a life aligned with your values and purpose.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Lori Jolin:

For over thirty years, Lori Jolin has demonstrated repeated success as an entrepreneur, national award-winning Interior Designer, and General Contractor. As the CEO of LoriJolinDesign, she became an expert at identifying the hidden potential in worn-out structures and executing the creative vision of a new build, earning multiple COTY (Contractor of the Year) awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.



Lori spent years on self-development including Jack Canfield’s, Breakthrough to Success and his Legacy program, as well as Tony Robbin’s Self-Mastery programs. Lori is dedicated to teaching the principles of consistency and personal transformation. She believes that the most critical renovations happen within the human spirit and by creating new empowering habits repeated over time. Lori recently retired from the construction industry that brought her so much joy and lasting friendships. She has traded her expertise in residential and commercial design for a mission: to help individuals dismantle the walls of fear through her FEARLESS Framework. It’s a systematic approach to building resilience and courage into one’s personal DNA.



Years of construction and renovating experience revealed change is always possible. Even in uncertain times and in the oldest structures, life can become more inspiring and fulfilling. Whether she was rebuilding homes in the wake of Hurricane Katrina or participating in multi-million-dollar non-profit makeovers with Design for a Difference, Lori has proven that we can rebuild a purposeful life from the foundation up by making bold courageous decisions.



Her upcoming book, A Good Life Road: driving through FEAR by Following Every Adventurous Road, serves as a memoir and roadmap for anyone ready to step into a courageous future if they have a MAP (Mission-Aligned-Purpose). Lori believes you wouldn’t remodel or build a house on a bad foundation or without a blueprint, and she applies that same structural integrity to designing a "good life."



Lori enjoys spending time with her family, including her three grandchildren. She loves traveling around the world, meeting new people, and planning new adventures.



She invites you to join her community for updates regarding getting on the pre-sale book list, as well as her book launch, and future retreat dates.

Contact: lori@lorijolindesign.com or Lori@AGoodLifeRoad.com



To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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