Karen Gildea Hays Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Karen Gildea Hays

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Karen Gildea Hays, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Karen Gildea Hays’ chapter, “Success Is Starting Over, No Matter How Many Times It Takes.” Karen shares her powerful journey of resilience, reinvention, and the courage to begin again through life’s most challenging transitions. Through personal loss, unexpected changes, and countless new beginnings, she reveals that true success is not about avoiding hardship but developing the strength, adaptability, and self-trust to rebuild a life aligned with who you are becoming.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Karen Gildea Hays:

As a native Texan, Karen Hays led the way proudly as a successful real estate professional for more than four decades. Beginning her career in 1981, Dallas suburbs were growing and she began learning the ropes in the title insurance industry, soon acquiring her real estate license and adding mortgage lending, house flipping, also opening and managing new title companies to her resume.



Karen began creatively writing stories and poems in high school, where her teacher told her to “never stop writing”, and she took it to heart. She always carried a small spiral notebook in her purse to capture stories and poems on her mind, writing while waiting in appointments, traffic stops while commuting, really any free time she had. Life got busy with marriages, children, divorces, career moves, and family commitments, and she kept writing. She wrote the first book in a tween series for her daughters, she wrote a novel and began a memoir, all unpublished works. She decided to publish a business guidebook in 2016 and is the author of “Dominate Your Real Estate Transaction: Sellers Toolbelt for Success”, updated version in 2025.



In 2026, Karen begins a whole new chapter in her life with her husband Pete, as they created their company Fogey Freedom LLC working together to bring a fun perspective to people over 50 as they age into their best life ahead, through podcasts, live events and vlogs. She founded her business GreatLife Coaching for women over 50 creating a community of fun group coaching events, specialized 1.1 coaching, speaking and live events. Her sister company GreatMinds Business Coaching is designed to work with CEO’s, upper and middle management in the title and real estate industry, with focus on retaining top talent and business growth. And why stop there, her unique focus and knowledge of the real estate market in Texas is extensive and she is available to help Sellers and Buyers over 50 downsize and relocate into retirement as a Realtor® with eXp Realty and her website at https://www.karenhays.com. Who says you must slowdown in your 60’s? Certainly not Karen Hays. It’s just more material to finish that Memoir she’s been working on for her lifetime, stay tuned!

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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