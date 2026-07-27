Advent Unveils 'The Most Technologically Advanced Preview Center in Sports' for Bank of America Stadium Renovation

Tepper Sports & Entertainment unveils “the most technologically advanced preview center in sports.” Visitors explore the interactive stadium model table at the Bank of America Stadium Experience Center opening. Former Panthers players "call the play" in the huddle as part of The Immersive Cube® experience at the Bank of American Stadium Experience Center opening.

The state-of-the-art facility was commissioned by Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) to give visitors an immersive preview of the stadium’s redevelopment.

I don’t think we are building stadiums anymore. I think we are building experiences and bringing people together, and I think this is a great example of it.” — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advent , a premier experiential design and technology firm, unveiled its storytelling, design, and integrated technology solutions for MoMINTum, the newly opened Bank of America Stadium Experience Center. Located directly adjacent to Bank of America Stadium, the 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility was commissioned by Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) to give prospective suite owners, partners, and fans an immersive preview of the stadium’s upcoming $1.3+ billion redevelopment.At a special event hosted by TSE on Thursday evening, Chief Revenue Officer Eric Sudol led private tours and deemed the center “the most technologically advanced preview center in sports.” Advent designed the space to serve as a high-tech storytelling hub. By blending 32 million pixels of immersive LED hardware, custom software, dynamic digital environments, and regional art, Advent has transformed the sports sales journey into an interactive, emotionally engaging narrative."Our goal with MoMINTum was to move away from static sales models and build one of the most technologically advanced, story-driven sales environments in professional sports," said John Roberson, CEO at Advent. "We wanted every guest who walks through the doors to not just see what the renovated Bank of America Stadium will look like, but to feel the energy, history, and future of the Carolinas."NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attended the event and participated in a “fireside chat” with David Tepper of TSE and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. Commenting on the significance of the role experience centers play in previewing new stadiums, Goodell said, “I don’t think we are building stadiums anymore. I think we are building experiences and bringing people together, and I think this is a great example of it.”Redefining Sports Sales Through Experiential TechnologyAdvent engineered and installed a comprehensive suite of customized display technologies and interactive platforms throughout the center, powered by the Advent Operating System™ (AOS), a fully customizable, integrated operating system that allows sales representatives to control the entire venue seamlessly via a tablet:The Memory Vault: An immersive, wrap-around LED touchscreen inspired by the safety of a private bank vault (a subtle nod to naming rights partner Bank of America). Integrating with TSE’s CRM data, the system curates personalized media reels for guests upon entry, celebrating 30 years of stadium history and individual fan milestones.Hype Theater: Featuring a massive 230-square-foot curved LED display with 14 million pixels, this cinematic transition space utilizes motion graphics and high-fidelity visuals to tell the story of the region’s momentum and the stadium’s future.Holographic Displays: Powered by life-sized transparent OLED technology, two holographic systems bring more than 80 filmed stories to life. Sales reps can dynamically summon personalized video messages from Panthers legends, Charlotte FC players, community leaders, and executives into the room on demand.Interactive Stadium Model Table: A custom 1.8 m x 3.4 m interactive LED tabletop composed of 7 million pixels allows multiple guests to explore sightlines, seat locations, routes, and stadium amenities simultaneously.The Immersive Cube: A floor-to-ceiling LED display space that simulates exact views and realistic aesthetics from available suites and premium seating sections, giving buyers complete clarity and confidence in their purchase decisions.Grounded in the Story of the CarolinasIn addition to cutting-edge digital integrations, Advent’s design aesthetic pays homage to the local character of the Carolinas. Premium meeting rooms and hospitality lounges reflect four distinct regional aesthetics—Mountains, Coastal, Urban, and Local—incorporating authentic materials like raw granite, silver mining accents, nautical hardware, and localized artwork.The space features custom artwork by Charlotte muralist Natalie Daratony and North Carolina artist Matt Moore, incorporating archival game-day photography, game-worn jersey fragments, and topographic overlays."MoMINTum is designed to be evergreen. Through our Advent Operating System™ (AOS) platform, Tepper Sports & Entertainment can effortlessly switch the space between Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, or special event modes with a single click, ensuring every presentation remains timely, relevant, and personal," added Roberson.About AdventAdvent is a world-class experiential design and technology company that transforms physical spaces into captivating storytelling environments. By combining brand strategy, design, interactive technology, and digital content, Advent helps sports franchises, universities, and corporate leaders connect deeply with their audiences, drive engagement, and generate revenue. To learn more, visit [www.adventmovespeople.com].

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