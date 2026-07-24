James Johnson Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status as Co-Author of 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - James Johnson

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces that The Heart of Success, co-authored by renowned success coach Jack Canfield, James Johnson, CLTC, and an accomplished group of professionals from around the world, has officially achieved Amazon Best-Seller status following its July 16, 2026, release.



A Story of Resilience, Purpose & Lasting Success:

At the heart of the book is James Johnson’s inspiring chapter, "How To Earn a Black Belt in Success." Drawing from entrepreneurship, military service, and martial arts, James demonstrates how discipline, resilience, and intentional decision-making can transform adversity into opportunity and success into significance. His message is simple yet powerful: true success is not measured by what we accumulate, but by the lives we impact, the character we build, and the legacy we leave behind.



Amazon Best-Seller Achievement:

Within hours of its release, The Heart of Success earned Amazon Best-Seller status in multiple categories.

“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Quote from James Johnson:

“Writing this chapter reminded me that success is not measured by titles or income alone. It is measured by the lives we impact, the challenges we overcome, and the legacy we leave behind. I hope readers discover that earning a Black Belt in Success begins with mastering themselves.”

— James Johnson, CLTC



About James Johnson:

James Johnson, CLTC, is President and Owner of All Mark Insurance Services and has been a business owner for more than 40 years. For the past 20+ years, he has specialized in retirement and estate planning, wealth preservation, tax-advantaged financial strategies, and business development.

He is the best-selling author of Retirement Malpractice, a member of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Top of the Table, a former Master Elite Advisor for Ed Slott (America’s IRA Expert), and has been featured as a financial expert on the 'Ask the Expert' AM radio program.

A former U.S. Marine and black belt in Judo, James believes that 'Only when we are learning are we growing.' Together with his wife, Annette, he is passionate about helping families build financial confidence, meaningful legacies, and lives of purpose.

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MEDIA CONTACT

James Johnson, CLTC

President, All Mark Insurance Services

949-632-9483

jj@yoursafemoneypeople.com

www.YourSafeMoneyPeople.com

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