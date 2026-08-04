Evan White Introduces Market Memory, a New Communications Framework for the AI Economy

New framework says businesses build lasting competitive advantage through evidence, relationships, stories, and repeated signals, not isolated campaigns.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public relations strategist Evan White today announced the publication of the Market Memory Framework™, a new communications model that argues the companies winning in the age of artificial intelligence won't simply generate more attention; they'll become easier for markets to remember, trust, and recommend.Published today on EvanWhitePR.com, the framework brings together ideas from marketing science, public relations, brand strategy, executive thought leadership, and AI-driven discovery into a single communications philosophy.At the center of the framework is a simple definition:"Market Memory is the collection of evidence, relationships, stories, and repeated signals that cause a market to remember, trust, and recommend a business." — Evan WhiteAccording to White, the communications industry has spent decades optimizing for attention—media impressions, clicks, traffic, and social engagement—while overlooking the more valuable outcome those activities should create."Attention fades," White said. "Memory compounds. The companies that become category leaders aren't remembered because of one great campaign. They're remembered because hundreds of credible moments begin reinforcing the same story."The framework arrives as organizations rethink how buyers discover and evaluate companies in an environment increasingly influenced by AI-generated answers, executive thought leadership, earned media, analyst research, podcasts, conferences, and third-party validation. White argues these are no longer separate marketing tactics—they are interconnected signals that collectively shape how a company is understood.The Market Memory Framework identifies four foundational inputs that create long-term brand authority:Evidence — research, customer outcomes, case studies, demonstrations, data, and proof.Relationships — customers, journalists, analysts, partners, employees, and industry communities.Stories — the narratives that give evidence meaning and make expertise memorable.Repeated Signals — consistent appearances across media, events, podcasts, social platforms, and public conversations.Together, White argues, those inputs create three outcomes:RememberedTrustedRecommendedThe framework builds on established marketing research showing that brands grow by becoming easier to recall in buying situations and that most B2B buyers are not actively in market at any given time. It also reflects the growing influence of AI systems, which increasingly synthesize information from many independent sources rather than relying on a company's website alone.Rather than introducing another marketing tactic, White says the framework provides a way to organize activities companies are already investing in."Every customer success story becomes evidence," White said. "Every executive interview becomes a story. Every conference creates relationships. Every media mention becomes another signal. Individually they're valuable. Together they create Market Memory."The publication also includes what White calls the Market Memory Manifesto, a concise philosophy describing how durable reputation is built:Every customer story becomes evidence.Every executive idea creates a point of view.Every journalist relationship creates context.Every analyst conversation creates understanding.Every conference appearance creates recognition.Every partnership transfers trust.Every useful article creates another path to discovery.Every credible third-party mention strengthens the story.Every repeated signal makes the business easier to remember.No single moment creates Market Memory. The accumulation does.White says the framework emerged after writing more than fifty essays on public relations, executive visibility, AI search, evidence marketing, conferences, reputation, and brand authority over the past year. Reviewing that body of work revealed a common theme: organizations that consistently earn trust across many channels become easier for both people and AI systems to understand and recall.The complete Market Memory Framework is available at:About Evan White PREvan White PR is a strategic communications consultancy specializing in public relations, executive thought leadership, AI visibility, earned media, conference strategy, and brand authority. Through the Market Memory Framework, the firm helps technology companies, startups, HR technology organizations, and founders create the evidence, relationships, stories, and repeated signals that make businesses easier to remember, trust, and recommend.

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