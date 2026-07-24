Sarasota.Fish Fishing and Boating Resource for SWFL - Fishing Guides, Area Maps, Weather Center & Charters

Sarasota.Fish Next Level Charter Fishing And Tours In Sarasota, FL Sarasota Fishing Charters For EVERYBODY Sarasota Tarpon Fishing

Interactive maps, weather and tides, 23 species and 13 areas — a deep dive into fishing and boating in Southwest Florida, free for anglers and nature lovers.

I wanted the site I always wished existed. Maps that show why a spot fishes, not just where it is.” — Capt. Steve Schadt, Founder, Sarasota.Fish

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning photographer and video producer Capt. Steve Schadt has launched Sarasota.Fish, a charter network and comprehensive research resource covering fishing and boating across Southwest Florida, at sarasota.fish. Sarasota fishing charters are the core of the network - we connect people with the best guides in the area for the trip they're looking for. From kids to trophy hunters to naturel lovers our network has you covered.The site takes the whole coast rather than a single boat. Every trip type below has its own guide, and the reference library behind them is free to everyone. Inshore fishing charters . Snook on mangrove edges and dock lights, redfish tailing on a low tide, and seatrout over grass in three to six feet. Sarasota Bay gives roughly nine miles of protected water, so inshore days fish in weather that shuts the Gulf down. Details at sarasota.fish/charters/inshore/.Nearshore and offshore charters. Nearshore runs the artificial reefs and hard-bottom ledges seven to nine miles out for tripletail, cobia and mackerel. Offshore pushes to the wrecks and deeper structure for grouper, snapper and kingfish. See sarasota.fish/charters/nearshore/ and sarasota.fish/charters/offshore/.Tarpon charters. The May-to-July beach run off Lido and Siesta, plus Boca Grande Pass and its hill tides. Tarpon are catch-and-release only in Florida, and the site carries the current rules alongside the fishery. sarasota.fish/charters/tarpon-charters/.Fly fishing charters. Snook, redfish and tarpon on fly, with the rod, line and leader specifics laid out before you book: sarasota.fish/charters/fly-fishing/.Night fishing charters. The dock-light game on Sarasota Bay — green light pulls bait, bait pulls snook — plus summer tarpon rolling in the passes after dark. sarasota.fish/charters/night-fishing/.Family fishing trips. Built around kids catching a first fish rather than around a target species, with the trip length and pace set accordingly. sarasota.fish/charters/kids-family/.Boat tours and sunset cruises. Dolphin tours on a bay holding one of the most-studied wild dolphin populations on earth, sunset cruises, nature tours through mangrove creeks and rookeries, and dock-and-dine tiki tours by water. sarasota.fish/charters/dolphin-tours/, sarasota.fish/charters/sunset-cruises/ and sarasota.fish/charters/nature-tours/.Dive and shark-tooth trips. Nearshore reef dives, and the Venice fossil dive that draws divers to this stretch of coast specifically — megalodon teeth are the trophy, and most finds are under an inch. sarasota.fish/charters/shark-tooth-dives/.Areas. Thirteen area guides from Anna Maria Island south to Boca Grande — Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Venice, Englewood, Bradenton, Casey Key, Nokomis, Osprey, Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor and Bokeelia — each with its own passes, ramps, bait shops and local pattern. sarasota.fish/areas-we-serve/.Species. 23 species guides carrying current Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission size limits, bag limits and season dates, with the seasonal timing and the tackle that works. sarasota.fish/species/.Resources. This is the part that is free whether or not anyone books. The library runs to 49 guides plus interactive maps of fishing spots and access points, live weather and wind tools, tide and current guides, red tide and water-quality tracking, boat ramps, bait shops, marinas, kayak launches, piers and artificial reefs. sarasota.fish/resources/."I wanted the site I always wished existed," said Capt. Steve Schadt, founder of Sarasota.Fish. "Maps that show why a spot fishes, not just where it is."The resource is deliberately not limited to anglers. Alongside the fishing content the site carries dedicated guides to Sarasota Bay's resident dolphins and to local manatees, aimed at anyone who goes out on this water whether or not a rod comes along.Schadt is a Sarasota native, a USCG-licensed captain and a lifelong angler, and a graduate of Pine View School and UC Santa Barbara. His award-winning, nationally recognized photography and video work appears throughout the site, and much of the underwater and aerial imagery on it is his own.Sarasota.Fish operates as a captain network rather than a single vessel. Trips are matched to independent licensed captains by target species, date and group, on the principle that a skinny-water redfish morning, a Boca Grande tarpon hill tide, an offshore grouper run and a first-fish trip for a six-year-old are four different specialists rather than one do-everything boat. Booking agreements are made directly between the client and the captain.The launch lands on a real change in the local fishery. Midnight Pass, at the south end of Siesta Key, closed in 1983 and reopened when Hurricanes Helene and Milton broke through in 2024. It now holds 11 to 17 feet of moving water, and the site documents what a working inlet there means for anglers who have never fished it open.Sarasota.Fish serves Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, Venice, Englewood, Boca Grande and Charlotte Harbor. The site is free to use and requires no registration, and a captain can be reached by phone or text seven days a week.Sarasota.Fish is a LARGE LLC company.

SARASOTA.FISH - Next Level Resource - Fishing Guides, Area Maps, Weather Center And Charter Fishing

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