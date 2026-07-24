Meridia Pompton Lakes Begins Leasing 212 Luxury Apartments in Downtown Pompton Lakes

Meridia Pompton Lakes Now Available for Leasing in New Jersey

Capodagli Property Company expands its Meridia Living portfolio with a new luxury apartment community designed to enhance downtown Pompton Lakes.

POMPTON LAKES, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridia Pompton Lakes, a brand-new five-story luxury apartment community in the heart of downtown, is officially open for leasing. The community introduces 212 modern residences to a vibrant, walkable neighborhood, blending contemporary living with small-town charm.

"Meridia Pompton Lakes delivers the perfect balance of luxury, convenience, and community," said Nicholas Pascale, Director of Leasing. "We're excited to welcome our first residents and introduce a community that offers modern apartment living in one of North Jersey's most charming downtowns."

Meridia Pompton Lakes offers a mix of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring contemporary finishes and in-unit laundry for everyday convenience. Residents will enjoy a full suite of lifestyle amenities, including:

-Two landscaped outdoor courtyards

-A state-of-the-art fitness center

-Covered parking

-A co-working space designed for today's flexible work-life needs

-On-site retail and restaurant spaces that add to the vibrancy of downtown Pompton Lakes

Located in the center of town, residents are just steps from local restaurants, shops, schools, and scenic Pompton Lake, with convenient access to Routes 287 and 202 for commuters traveling throughout North Jersey and beyond.

Schedule Your Private Tour Today

Availability is limited. Tours are now available, and prospective residents are invited to explore the floor plans and secure their new home early. To schedule a tour, visit www.meridialiving.com, email marketing@meridialiving.com, or call 973-694-3000.

About Capodagli Property Company

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development, construction, and property management firm specializing in multifamily and mixed-use real estate projects. Founded in 1970, the company is recognized for transforming underutilized properties into thriving residential communities.

Today, Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages more than 7,000 rental apartments, with over 4,000 additional units in the development pipeline.

Under its Meridia Living brand, Capodagli has built a reputation for creating and managing exceptional residential communities that are thoughtfully maintained and designed to foster a true sense of belonging.

For more information about Capodagli Property Company and Meridia Living, visit www.capodagli.com, email marketing@meridialiving.com, or call 973-694-3000.

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