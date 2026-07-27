Badger Joins Business Leaders and Members of Congress in Washington, DC to Advocate for Childcare Access

Emily Hall Warren of Badger attends bipartisan roundtable advocating for childcare access Waiting to share testimony with Representative Maggie Goodlander

Woman-Led B Corp Manufacturer Highlights Childcare Challenges Facing Its Rural New Hampshire Workforce

We simply don't have enough childcare in New Hampshire for the people who need it, and when care is available, it may be too expensive or not at the level of quality that parents would prefer.” — Emily Hall Warren

GILSUM, NH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- W.S. Badger Company (Badger), the woman-led, family-run maker of organic body care products, joined a bipartisan roundtable of business leaders in Washington, DC, this week to discuss the impact of childcare access on the American workforce and economy.The event, hosted by Moms First's National Business Coalition for Child Care, First Five Years Fund, and Etsy, brought together more than a dozen business leaders alongside Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Susie Lee (D-NV), and Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) to discuss the challenges childcare poses for employers and the policy solutions needed to support working families. Attendees emphasized the importance of cooperative action to make high-quality, affordable childcare accessible to more families.Badger was represented by Emily Hall Warren, the company's Director of People and Culture, who spoke to the particular challenges facing rural manufacturers."Manufacturing in rural New Hampshire presents challenges, both from a supply chain perspective and when it comes to finding employees," said Hall Warren. "We simply don't have enough childcare in New Hampshire for the people who need it, and when care is available, it may be too expensive or not at the level of quality that parents would prefer."Founded in 1995 and based in Gilsum, New Hampshire, Badger is a certified B Corporation and a member of the National Business Coalition for Child Care. The company has long prioritized family-friendly workplace practices, including an on-site Babies at Work program , and has been recognized as a Best Place for Working Parents in New Hampshire. Since launching Babies at Work in 2017, Badger has welcomed more than 35 infants into its program, with participating employees reporting higher job satisfaction and a smoother transition back to work after parental leave, according to internal surveys.While in Washington, Badger also shared testimony with the offices of Senator Maggie Hassan and Representative Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) to discuss its efforts to expand childcare access for its Gilsum-based workforce and the ongoing childcare needs facing New Hampshire employers and families. The company thanked Senator Hassan and Representative Goodlander for their ongoing support of working families and championing access to childcare. According to the National Business Coalition for Child Care, New Hampshire businesses are losing $280 million a year to the child care crisis, and 9 in 10 parents say child care disruptions affected their ability to work in the past year.The roundtable builds on findings from Moms First's Foundational Workers Report , which examines the economic toll of childcare disruptions on frontline and manufacturing industries nationwide, as well as new state-by-state data from the First Five Years Fund."Across every industry we studied — healthcare, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, food, education — the drivers were different, but the conclusion was the same," said Molly Day of Moms First. "Employers see childcare as valuable. It pays back. And they want more of it — including from federal policy."Representative Suzanne Bonamici, who participated in the roundtable, added, "Quality childcare is essential not only for families but for businesses and our overall economy. When we work together to find solutions, we can ensure parents in every community have the support they need to thrive at work and at home."Badger's participation reflects its broader commitment to advocacy on issues affecting working families, an area where the company has been active since helping pass New Hampshire's Benefit Corporation legislation in 2014.W.S. Badger Company, known as Badger, is a family-owned and woman-led maker of award-winning sunscreens and personal care products based in Gilsum, New Hampshire. Founded in 1995, Badger is a certified B Corp that employs more than 100 people at its solar-powered, post-and-beam facility and is committed to healthy business practices, environmental stewardship, and family-friendly workplace policies. For more information, visit badgerbalm.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

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