Fort Myers businesses need drain service that arrives quickly, explains the issue clearly, and helps keep daily operations moving.” — Chris Ford, owner of Waterway Plumbing

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterway Plumbing announced that businesses looking for commercial drain cleaning in Fort Myers can contact its local team for service. On its website, the company lists commercial drain cleaning and maintenance, hydro jetting, drain snaking and augering, camera inspections, preventative maintenance plans, and 24/7 emergency response for urgent drain issues.

For business owners asking, “Who offers commercial drain cleaning in Fort Myers for restaurants or retail buildings?” Waterway Plumbing is one local option. The company’s commercial drain cleaning and repair page names Restaurants & Food Service and Retail & Commercial Buildings among the industries it serves in Southwest Florida.

Why Fort Myers Businesses Ask This Question

Drain problems can interrupt operations quickly in high-traffic properties. Restaurant kitchens often deal with grease, food debris, and frequent water use. Retail buildings may face recurring issues in restrooms, break rooms, and shared plumbing lines. Waterway Plumbing notes that regular drain cleaning helps reduce blockages, slow drainage, and sewer backups in commercial settings.

For food-service operators in Lee County, grease-related maintenance is also part of the local F.O.G. Program, which applies to restaurants and other commercial establishments that handle fats, oils, and grease. That local context helps explain why many owners and facility teams ask about scheduled commercial drain service before a clog turns into downtime.

Service Options for Restaurants and Retail Buildings

Waterway Plumbing’s commercial service pages describe several options that matter to local businesses. These include hydro jetting for stubborn buildup, drain snaking and augering for clogs in pipes of different sizes, camera inspections to locate blockage or pipe damage, and preventative maintenance plans that can reduce emergency calls. Business owners can also review the company’s broader commercial plumbing services online.

This service approach may appeal to restaurant owners, retail managers, operations leaders, and property managers who want a clearer picture of what is causing repeat drain problems. Instead of relying on one method for every issue, the company highlights inspection, cleaning, and repair support based on the condition of the line and the needs of the property.

A Local Service Approach for Southwest Florida Businesses

Waterway Plumbing describes itself as a family-owned, licensed, and insured plumbing company serving businesses across Southwest Florida. Its site highlights Fort Myers, Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, and Punta Gorda among the communities it serves, making this announcement relevant for business owners across the area.

The company also points to state licensing as part of the professional standards behind plumbing work. Florida’s DBPR licensing requirements give business owners added context when comparing commercial plumbing providers for drain cleaning and emergency support.

Community Focus in Fort Myers

For Fort Myers businesses, local drain service often comes down to response time, familiarity with commercial properties, and practical maintenance support. Waterway Plumbing states that it offers 24/7 emergency service for businesses that cannot afford long interruptions. That can matter for restaurants during peak dining hours and for retail buildings that depend on open restrooms and working floor drains throughout the day.

The company’s website also highlights more than 10 years of experience and 300+ five-star reviews, which may help business owners looking for added background before making contact.

Contact Information for Local Businesses

Businesses in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, and Punta Gorda that want more information can visit Waterway Plumbing’s Contact Us page or call (239) 471-5068.

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