DARYL ELLIS EARNS FIFTH CONSECUTIVE FORBES | SHOOK BEST-IN-STATE FINANCIAL SECURITY PROFESSIONALS HONOR

I'm grateful for each client who has allowed us to be part of their journey and for the exceptional team that makes it possible to serve them with the care and attention they deserve.” — Daryl R. Ellis

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daryl R. Ellis, CFP, CAP, Principal of Ellis Insurance & Financial Group, has earned recognition on the 2026 Forbes | SHOOK Best-In-State Financial Security Professionals list for the fifth consecutive year. The milestone reflects his continued commitment to helping clients make confident financial decisions through thoughtful planning, personalized guidance, and lasting relationships.Throughout his career, Ellis has built his practice around a simple philosophy: every client deserves advice that is tailored to their unique goals, delivered with care, and focused on the long term. He believes meaningful financial planning begins with listening, taking the time to understand what matters most to each client before developing recommendations that reflect their unique circumstances. That thoughtful, relationship-driven approach has remained the foundation of his work throughout his career.While the honor recognizes Ellis individually, he views it as a reflection of something much larger. Five consecutive years of recognition reflect the trust clients have placed in Ellis Insurance & Financial Group and the dedication of the team that serves them every day."Receiving this recognition for a fifth consecutive year is incredibly meaningful, but what matters most to me isn't the award itself," said Ellis. "It's the trust our clients place in us every day and the opportunity to help them navigate some of life's most important financial decisions. I'm grateful for each client who has allowed us to be part of their journey and for the exceptional team that makes it possible to serve them with the care and attention they deserve."Ellis Insurance & Financial Group provides comprehensive financial planning and investment services for individuals, families, and business owners. Guided by a client-first approach, the firm is committed to building lasting relationships through personalized guidance, thoughtful planning, and strategies designed to help clients pursue their long-term financial goals.To learn more about Daryl Ellis and Ellis Insurance & Financial Group, visit www.ellisfinancial.com SHOOK DisclosuresThe Forbes | SHOOKTop Financial Security Professionals and Best-In-State Financial Security Professionals rankings are the product of SHOOK Research, LLC's independent research and due diligence and its proprietary ranking methodology. The rankings are published and distributed by Forbes. Data as of December 31, 2025. Published by Forbes (July 2026).SHOOK Research's proprietary methodology and ranking algorithm incorporates in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each professional across criteria such as client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records, and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management, sales figures, and revenue generated for their firms. Financial Security Professional ("FSP") refers to those professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses.Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK Research's rankings are intended to help investors identify and evaluate financial services professionals and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The rankings are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement to hire any specific financial services professional. SHOOK Research does not assume any liability for actions taken based on the rankings.Neither SHOOK Research nor Forbes receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. For a full description of SHOOK Research's methodology, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com . SHOOKis a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

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