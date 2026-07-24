New Hanover County Board of Elections shares voter registration and election mailing guidance

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. - As the November 3, 2026, General Election approaches, the New Hanover County Board of Elections is reminding voters to be aware of voter registration drives and election-related mailings that may increase throughout the election season.

Community organizations, advocacy groups, political parties, candidates, and other organizations often conduct voter registration drives and send mailings encouraging civic participation. While many of these efforts are legitimate, voters should verify the identity of individuals and organizations before providing personal information.

Individuals participating in voter registration drives should be willing to identify themselves and the organization they represent. If a person refuses to provide this information, voters should not submit their personal information.

Residents should submit a new voter registration application only if they need to register for the first time, or update information such as a name or address change.

Registered voters do not need to re-register before every election. Voters who are already registered at their current residential address and whose information has not changed do not need to submit a new voter registration application. To ensure voter information is current, residents are encouraged to regularly verify their registration status using the North Carolina Voter Search tool. Additional reminders include:

If you complete a voter registration application during a registration drive, you may return the application directly to your county board of elections by mail or in person rather than returning it to the registration drive worker.

If you have concerns about a voter registration drive, do not provide information and contact the county Board of Elections for assistance.

The regular voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2026, General Election is October 9, 2026. Eligible individuals who miss the deadline may register and vote during the Early Voting period at any early voting site in their county through same-day registration.

Election-related mailings are also common during election years. Some mailings may include voter registration applications and encourage recipients to register to vote.

If you receive a voter registration mailing and are already registered at your current address, no action is required. Voters may simply discard the mailing if no registration updates are needed. Questions regarding a specific mailing should be directed to the organization that distributed it.

For more information about voter registration, voter registration drives, or election-related communications, contact the New Hanover County Board of Elections at (910) 798-7330 or visit NHCvote.com.