Stefanie Mielert Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Stefanie Mielert

MüNCHEN, GERMANY, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Stefanie Mielert, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Stefanie Mielert’s chapter, “A Labor Of Love.” Stefanie shares a deeply personal story of unexpected loss and how it became the catalyst for discovering a new understanding of purpose, creativity, and fulfillment. Through the powerful metaphor of birth, she reveals how life's greatest disappointments can become the beginning of meaningful transformation, encouraging readers to embrace change, release old identities, and give life to the unique purpose waiting to emerge within them.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Stefanie Mielert:

For over 20 years, Stefanie Mielert has shown repeated success in leadership, professional trainings, and strategic legal and executive roles in the technology domain. Stefanie has advised on a variety of IP-related matters – from strategy to operational with a particular focus on IP Governance – in the context of a robust (global) innovation system. Stefanie has worked with scientists, inventors, and innovative entrepreneurs alongside their creative processes and thereby gained deep respect for the divine spark in all of creation.



Following a serious medical crisis that thrust her into menopause without warning, Stefanie drew on her experiences working in the innovation space to help heal her heart, mind, and body from the grief and pain that came with the sudden identity shift of no longer being eligible for biological motherhood. Over time, Stefanie became both a witness and a guide for women standing at the edge of legacy, listening for what still wants to come through them after the life they planned has changed. Stefanie became an energetic midwife and is dedicated to helping women create their own ‘legacy of meaning’ by applying the processes, protocols, and tools that have helped her. Stefanie is passionate about holding space for others to grow, succeed, and thrive as they become the ‘best versions of themselves.’



Stefanie also enjoys biking and hiking in nature, spending time with family and friends, preparing & sharing tasty food experiences, and stone sculpting. All of which allows her to be fully present in the ‘now’ and appreciate the beauty of divine heart-centered co-creation.

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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