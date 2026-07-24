ZD Stucco Repair Completes Exterior Restoration of a Historic Balinor Manor in Flourtown, PA

Historic Balinor Manor restored by ZD Stucco Repair All stucco surfaces are fully upgraded Damaged stucco walls before the restoration

The nearly century-old Normandy-style home received extensive stucco repairs, custom texture matching and a full protective coating.

We tested compatible material combinations to achieve the right bond and recreate the appearance of the surrounding stucco as closely as possible.” — Jorge Alfaro, Production Manager at ZD Stucco Repair

FLOURTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZD Stucco Repair has completed an extensive exterior restoration of Balinor, a historic manor-style home dating to the late 1920s.The approximately 7,000-square-foot residence had developed extensive cracking, along with missing and bulging sections of stucco. The homeowner wanted to bring the exterior back to life while preserving its distinctive appearance and finding a contractor capable of matching the home’s long-established stucco texture.One of the project’s central challenges was the home’s original construction. Stucco had been applied over natural stone, contributing to recurring cracks across the chimney, front elevation and rear walls. ZD Stucco Repair recommended resurfacing the most affected areas rather than relying only on isolated patches.The team removed unstable stucco from the rear side and installed cement board to create a secure new substrate. Damaged walls were rebuilt and resurfaced with base coat reinforced by embedded fiberglass mesh. Missing stucco was restored, major cracks were treated with flexible mortar and openings at roof-to-wall intersections were reinforced and closed.Matching the existing finish required additional research and testing because the texture could not be recreated with a single standard material available through the company’s regular suppliers.“The existing texture was not something we could simply select off the shelf,” said Jorge Alfaro, Production Manager at ZD Stucco Repair. “We tested compatible material combinations to achieve the right bond and recreate the appearance of the surrounding stucco as closely as possible.”Access also required careful planning. A narrow bridge-like entrance to the property could not accommodate the company’s larger vehicles or boom lift. The team arranged an alternate route through the surrounding terrain to bring in the equipment needed to reach the home’s highest exterior areas.After the structural stucco work was completed, the crew sealed all windows and exterior penetrations with high-performance sealant. The entire stucco exterior was then finished with two coats of premium elastomeric coating to unify the color and provide renewed protection against moisture and weather exposure.The completed work provides Balinor with a reinforced, visually unified exterior while maintaining the architectural character of the nearly century-old residence.About ZD Stucco RepairFounded in 2018 and based in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, ZD Stucco Repair specializes in stucco and EIFS repair, exterior restoration, waterproofing and protective exterior coatings for residential, commercial and multifamily properties. The company has completed more than 1,300 projects throughout the region and was recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

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