Canadian Retirement Expert Susan Pimento Co-Authors Newly Released EY Report on the Future of Retirement in Canada

Sue Pimento - Founder of Retire with Equity

Former bank executive and Retire with Equity founder says “fear of running out” stems from a structural gap in retirement design—not individual planning

The industry has spent decades perfecting how Canadians save, the next decade will be judged on how well we help them spend — sustainably, confidently, and without fear.” — Susan Pimento, Founder of Retire with Equity

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Pimento, founder of Retire with Equity , is co-author of The Canadian Retirement Evolution , a new report published today by EY examining how Canada's retirement landscape is changing — and why the systems built to support retirees are struggling to keep pace.The report arrives amid a structural shift in how Canadians fund retirement: in 1990, over 70 percent of Canadian workplace pension plans were defined-benefit schemes providing predictable lifelong income; by 2022, that figure had fallen to 37 percent — shifting investment risk, and the fear of running out onto individuals.Drawing on more than 30 years of senior leadership in Canadian banking and frontline lending, including serving as Vice President at a Schedule I bank, Pimento contributed a framework that groups Canadian retirees into three primary categories, each with distinct financial circumstances and priorities — a lens designed to help financial institutions and policymakers move beyond one-size-fits-all retirement planning. Sue Pimento is also the author of the forthcoming Your Retirement Reset: How to Convert Home Equity into Financial Security (ECW Press, to be released September 2026),"Fear of running out — FORO — reflects a structural gap in retirement system design, not a failure of individual planning," said Pimento. "Most retirement frameworks were built for accumulation rather than sustainable income in later life. Canadians aren't failing their retirement plans. In many cases, the plans were never designed for the retirement they're actually living."Pimento's contribution reflects the research focus of Retire with Equity, which provides retirement intelligence to Canada's financial sector on its fastest-growing and wealthiest demographic: adults 55 and over. Her forthcoming book examines how home equity — the largest asset most Canadian households hold — can be strategically converted into retirement income, and argues it belongs in every retirement conversation and product roadmap.The EY Report: “Canada’s Retirement Evolution” is publicly available for download at www.ey.com/en_ca/insights/financial-services/canadas-retirement-evolution Media availability_______________________Susan Pimento is available for interviews and commentary on:- retirement income design- the three categories of Canadian retirees- financial strategies for aging in place- Intergenerational financial conversations about money (between seniors and their adult children)- home equity strategies- new ways for government and banks to serve the 55+ demographicAbout Susan Pimento_______________________Susan Pimento brings deep experience to the conversation on modern retirement strategies in Canada. With over 30 years of senior leadership in banking and frontline lending — including serving as Vice President at a Schedule I bank — she now advises financial institutions and policymakers on how to modernize retirement solutions and engage Canada's fastest-growing, wealthiest demographic: adults 55+. She is the founder of Retire with Equity and author of Your Retirement Reset: How to Convert Home Equity into Financial Security (ECW Press, September 2026).Media Contact: Susan PimentoWebsite: www.retirewithequity.ca Email: sue@retirewithequity.ca

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