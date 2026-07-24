Mary K. Ott Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Mary K. Ott

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Mary K. Ott, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Mary K. Ott’s chapter, “Inner Harmony Soulutions.” Mary shares how personal loss and life-altering challenges led her to discover that true success comes from reconnecting with the strength and wisdom that already exist within. Her chapter inspires readers to redefine success as living authentically, embracing resilience, and creating a life of purpose, joy, and inner harmony rather than chasing external validation.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Mary K. Ott:

For over three decades, Mary K. Ott has dedicated herself to human transformation — mastering and integrating more than 40 coaching methodologies, healing modalities, and mindset frameworks. As a Jack Canfield Certified Trainer, Mars Venus Gender Intelligence Coach, and Brave Thinking Institute Life Mastery Consultant, she brings unparalleled expertise to everyone she serves. Through her signature programs — The Self-Sourced Woman™, Brave Renewal, and the Human Flourishing Breakthrough Academy — she has guided hundreds from stuck and self-abandoning to embodied, empowered, and unshakable.



Mary’s credentials span hypnotist, NLP, grief recovery, women-centered coaching, energy healing, meditation, somatic movement, and life, business, relationship, and executive coaching — all rooted in experiential transformation. She holds memberships in the ICF, ICBCH, IACT, and NGH, and is pursuing a Doctorate from the University of Metaphysics. While devoting years as a mother and community volunteer, Mary invested deeply in her own transformation. When devastating loss — a house fire and her brother’s sudden passing — cracked her world open, she turned pain into purpose and built a body of work that changes lives.



A published author in the international bestseller Short, Sweet, and Sacred Volume III, Mary leads vibrant communities weaving together embodiment dance, group coaching, and transformational retreats. Whether leading a live retreat or guiding a private client through breakthrough, she shows up with one conviction: the one you are searching for is already here.



Learn More:

• MaryKOtt.com

• InnerHarmonySoulutions.com

To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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