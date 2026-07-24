Cheers! In a Major Win for New York’s Wine Industry, Governor Hochul Announces Vine Enterprises LLC Will Invest $47 Million to Acquire and Modernize the Former Pleasant Valley Winery in Steuben County

$12 Million in State Support Will Help To Restore Operations at New York’s Second Largest Winery Facility in the Village of Hammondsport and Spur More Demand for New York-Grown Grapes

Will Create Almost 70 New Jobs, Redevelop Operations and Boost the Wine Industry Statewide

Finger Lakes Wine Country Anchors New York’s Agritourism Economy

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Vine Enterprises, LLC will invest at least $47 million to restore operations at New York State’s second largest winery in Hammondsport, part of the Town of Urbana in Steuben County in the Finger Lakes Wine region. The company plans to take over operations from the current owners and redevelop the historic Pleasant Valley Winery, ensuring that the site will once again handle processing and beverage manufacturing. Vine Enterprises plans to hire 69 new employees, relaunch legacy brands, and rehabilitate and reopen the historic Champagne Cellars on the winery campus. Vine Enterprises plans to begin work this Fall.

“The Finger Lakes is known across the globe as one of the top destinations to come to enjoy some of the best wines in the world,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s partnership with Vine Enterprises will revive the legacy of one of our most historic and storied wineries, and ensure that our incredible winemakers and vineyards across the region will continue to grow and flourish. This project represents a huge win for the regional wine industry and for our state’s economy, bolstering the region’s reputation as a global wine destination.”

Empire State Development is assisting the project with up to $12 million in capital and working capital grants and is considering future support in exchange for their commitment to support New York’s world-renowned wine industry. Additionally, Empire State Development will also provide a $100,000 grant to the New York State Wine & Grape Foundation to be used for the marketing and promotion of New York State wines.

Vine Enterprises, LLC CEO Paul Hillen said, “Vine Enterprises appreciates Governor Hochul’s support, andwe are pleased to be partnering with New York State on this multi-phased, multi-year initiative, which we believe will drive meaningful, long-term growth for the state’s wine industry. We appreciate Empire State Development’s vital support as we embark on this project to support grape growers and the Finger Lakes region economy.”

Founded in 1860, Pleasant Valley Winery is the second largest winery facility in New York State. For many years Pleasant Valley Winery offered contract services for wineries and vineyards on an industrial scale. For decades, the facility has been a huge asset to the statewide wine-grape and winery industries. At its height, more than 100 businesses relied on Pleasant Valley every year for services such as grape pressing, storage, barrelage, processing, bottling, packaging, warehousing of dry goods and bonded cold storage. Unfortunately, after 165 years of business, it shuttered its operations last year.

Its history also includes accolades from winning gold for their champagne in Vienna in 1873, to producing sacramental wine during Prohibition. Notably, Pleasant Valley Winery is able to legally market their sparkling wines as “champagne”, a distinction that only a handful of wineries outside of France worldwide can claim. The winery additionally holds the distinction of being Federally Bonded Winery #1, making it the first ever bonded winery in the United States.

Read the full press release here.