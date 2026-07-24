TSEG Wins Third Golden Gavel Award for Best Podcast/Webisode

The TSEG team accepts the Golden Gavel Award for Best Podcast/Webisode

Austin legal marketing firm TSEG recognized by The National Trial Lawyers' A-List for its Roblox litigation interview series.

The point of this work is simple: reach families who have been through something awful and show them that accountability is possible.” — Chris Massaro, CEO of TSEG

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSEG , an Austin-based digital marketing firm serving law firms, has received its third Golden Gavel Award for Best Podcast/Webisode , announced by The National Trial Lawyers' A-List at the Trial Lawyer Summit in Miami, Florida, on January 27, 2026.The award recognizes a podcast-style interview produced by TSEG examining the emerging Roblox predatory behavior litigation. The conversation was led by Kelly Ainsworth, Brand & Growth Lead at TSEG, and featured Matt Dolman, founding attorney of Dolman Law Group. The discussion addressed how the case differs from traditional mass torts, questions of platform accountability and child safety, and the real-world impact of these cases on affected families.The Golden Gavel Awards are presented annually by The National Trial Lawyers to recognize legal advertising and content across categories, including digital, film, video, sound, and print. TSEG's entry was named the category winner for Best Podcast/Webisode among a field of finalists. Additional winners and finalists are listed in the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards results."The point of this work is simple: reach families who have been through something awful and show them that accountability is possible," said Chris Massaro, CEO of TSEG. "You only get to deliver that message if you lead with accuracy and respect for what these survivors have experienced. We appreciate Matt Dolman sharing his perspective."The winning interview prioritized clarity and responsible communication over promotional messaging, focusing on the substance of the litigation and its implications for families searching for information. TSEG produced the piece as part of its educational content work for the legal community.Founded in 2008 and operating as a division of Cloud8Sixteen, Inc., TSEG works with law firms on a market-exclusive basis for SEO, meaning it represents one firm per practice area within a given market. The firm has expanded from its original focus on search engine optimization to a full range of digital marketing services for attorneys, including paid search, local search, social media advertising, content development, and website design.The Best Podcast/Webisode recognition adds to TSEG's prior Golden Gavel Awards and reflects the firm's continued focus on original educational content for the legal industry. TSEG's earlier 2026 finalist entries also included work related to the video game addiction litigation.TSEG serves law firm clients across the United States from its office in Austin, Texas. The firm assigns each client a consistent point of contact throughout the engagement rather than rotating account managers, and provides clients access to its management team.About TSEGAt TSEG, we help businesses establish a solid online foundation. As a full service agency, we personally manage every aspect of a law firm’s online identity, including SEO, website design, PPC management, case acquisition, and mass tort marketing. We also truly value the relationship we have with our clients, which is why we work on an exclusive basis.

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