SteinLaw Launches 'The Business of Law,' a New YouTube Podcast on Leadership, Growth, and Building a Stronger Law Firm

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SteinLaw has announced the launch of The Business of Law, a new podcast series now available on the firm’s official YouTube channel. The series gives viewers a closer look at the business principles, leadership habits, and systems behind building and running a successful law firm.

Hosted by Brandon Stein, The Business of Law goes beyond legal theory and courtroom strategy. The podcast focuses on the decisions that happen behind the scenes, including goal setting, time management, team training, productivity, problem solving, expenses, and the importance of knowing your numbers.

“Being a great lawyer is only part of building a strong firm,” said Brandon Stein of SteinLaw. “You also need structure, discipline, clear communication, and a team that understands what you are building and why it matters. The Business of Law is about sharing those lessons in a direct and practical way.”

The series is designed for lawyers, law firm owners, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Episodes and clips break down real business concepts in a practical way, making them easier to understand and apply.

Recent topics include SMART goals, solving problems before they slow down growth, protecting time, understanding expenses, and using the Management Diamond to improve communication, accountability, and execution.

For SteinLaw, the podcast reflects the same mindset that guides the firm’s work with clients: preparation, strong systems, and clear communication. By sharing lessons from the business side of law, the firm hopes to help other professionals make better decisions and create stronger organizations.

The Business of Law is now available on SteinLaw’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@steinlaw/videos.

About SteinLaw

SteinLaw is a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims of accidents and negligence. With a focus on responsive communication, personalized attention, and a commitment to justice, SteinLaw ensures every client has direct access to their attorney throughout their case. The firm serves clients across Florida and New York in a wide range of injury and accident matters.

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