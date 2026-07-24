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Ernst Targets Conflict-of-Interest Loopholes

Read the release on Sen. Ernst's website HERE.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) joined Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) in demanding the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council stop dragging its feet and implement long-overdue safeguards to prevent conflicts of interest in federal contracting.

In 2022, Ernst helped pass the Preventing Organizational Conflicts of Interest in Federal Acquisition Act, which requires federal contractors to disclose conflicts before receiving taxpayer-funded contracts. The law required the FAR Council to update government-wide acquisition rules within 18 months, but more than two years later, the agency still has not finished the job.

“Government agencies should know whether federal contractors’ outside business interests might conflict with their work for Americans. This law will ensure that federal contractors disclose potential conflicts before they are awarded taxpayer dollars. Implementation of the Preventing Organizational Conflicts of Interest Act must be prioritized immediately to ensure compliance,” wrote the senators.

The senators are demanding the FAR Council provide a clear timeline on its rulemaking and to identify any remaining interagency coordination that is outstanding.

“We therefore request that the FAR Council provide a timeline by which the Preventing Organizational Conflicts of Interest in Federal Acquisition Act will be implemented. Please also provide an update on any remaining interagency coordination or review steps necessary for the implementation of the final rule,” wrote the senators.

Read the letter here.

Background:

Ernst has long worked to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly, leading her CONSULT Act to prevent the Pentagon from contracting with consulting firms that simultaneously advise the United States, Russia, China, and other countries of concern.

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Ernst Targets Conflict-of-Interest Loopholes

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