1-800-ASK-GARY® Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay to Sponsor a Back-to-School Celebration

Thaddeus Bullard along with representatives from 1-800-ASK-GARY and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay handing out backpacks and lunch boxes. Club members receiving backpacks

Community partnership provides 1,200 backpacks and lunch boxes at a memorable Back-to-School Celebration for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1-800-ASK-GARY, a trusted Tampa auto accident helpline known for supporting individuals and families across Florida and Minnesota, partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay to host and sponsor a Back-to-School Celebration and donate 1,200 backpacks and lunch boxes to Club members across the organization. The celebration took place on July 23 at the Garcia-Salesian Youth Center, where approximately 125 Club members enjoyed an afternoon of activities and were among the first to receive their backpacks and lunch boxes. The event officially kicked off the distribution of 1,200 backpacks and lunch boxes that will be provided to Club members at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay locations across Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Hernando counties before the start of the new school year.Sponsored by 1-800-ASK-GARY, the Back-to-School Celebration featured bounce houses, Kona Ice, music from a live DJ, games, and other family-friendly activities, giving Club members the opportunity to celebrate the end of summer while preparing for a successful school year.By sponsoring the Back-to-School Celebration and donating 1,200 backpacks and lunch boxes, 1-800-ASK-GARYcontinues its commitment to strengthening the communities it serves and investing in the success of local children and families. The partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay reflects a shared dedication to supporting education, building confidence, and ensuring Club members have the resources they need to thrive throughout the school year."Supporting children has always been an important part of our commitment to the communities we serve," said Gary Kompothecras, Founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY. "We’re proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay to sponsor this Back-to-School Celebration and provide 1,200 backpacks and lunch boxes that will help Club members begin the school year with confidence and everything they need to succeed."Each year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay helps thousands of young people build academic success, leadership skills, and confidence. This partnership with 1-800-ASK-GARYhelps ensure Club members have the supplies they need as they begin another successful school year.“When a community comes together to support young people, the impact reaches far beyond the first day of school,” said Freddy Williams, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay. “Thanks to the generosity of 1-800-ASK-GARY, more than 1,200 Club members will start the year with the supplies they need and the confidence that comes from knowing their community believes in them. We’re proud to partner with organizations that are committed to helping every child succeed.”About 1-800-ASK-GARY1-800-ASK-GARYis a free, 24/7 helpline dedicated to helping individuals involved in auto accidents connect with trusted medical and legal professionals. Proudly serving the Tampa Bay area and communities across Florida and Minnesota for over 25 years, 1-800-ASK-GARYhas built a reputation for compassion, reliability, and community involvement. The organization is deeply committed to giving back - supporting numerous local events, charitable initiatives, and outreach programs that strengthen and uplift the communities it serves. Learn more at www.1800askgary.com About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater TampaBoys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay prepares youth and young adults to be future-ready by providing life-changing programs, real-life experiences and clear pathways to succeed in the classroom, workplace and life. Learn more at www.bgctampa.org

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