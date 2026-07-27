MakeMusic Shop Adds Hal Leonard Catalog, Bringing the World's Largest Sheet Music Publisher to Music Educators Digitally

Hal Leonard titles are now available in MakeMusic Shop as instant digital downloads for purchase

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MakeMusic, Inc. today announced that titles from Hal Leonard, part of Muse Group, the world's largest sheet music publisher, are now available in MakeMusic Shop. With a 70+ year history of providing popular arrangements for music makers, the Hal Leonard catalog includes major pop artists from Beyoncé to The Beatles, as well as iconic soundtracks including Disney, John Williams and many more. With this addition, educators can now purchase Hal Leonard repertoire digitally and download it instantly, with clear licensing on every title.

The addition marks a significant expansion of MakeMusic Shop's catalog, launched in July 2026 as a digital-first sheet music destination for music educators. With Hal Leonard's catalog alongside its existing publisher partners, MakeMusic Shop takes a major step toward becoming the single destination where teachers find, purchase, and use their music.

“Hal Leonard has always strived to make music accessible to all teachers and learners, wherever and however they play music," said Mo Chahdi, Executive Chairman & COO of Muse Group & Hal Leonard. "Bringing our beloved titles to the MakeMusic Shop in this exciting partnership means a director or studio teacher can find our pieces and put them in front of students in minutes. It's creative accessibility in the most practical sense.”

"Teachers have been asking for this from day one," said Andy Stephens, President of MakeMusic. "Adding Hal Leonard to the Shop means more of the music educators already know and love, available the way they've told us they want it: digital, instant, and clearly licensed."

Explore the Hal Leonard collection now.

About MakeMusic

MakeMusic, Inc., is made up of musicians, developers, and educators with a passion for music. A world leader in music technology, MakeMusic is the creator of MakeMusic Cloud, the interactive practice application, and Sight Reading Studio.

About Hal Leonard

Hal Leonard, which joined Muse Group in 2023, is the world leader in sheet music publishing and music education, enjoying a storied history of providing music learners with the very best arrangements of popular music for over 70 years. Hal Leonard also supplies books, instruments, gear, and software to millions of educators worldwide.

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