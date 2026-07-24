Repairs begin next week on flood-damaged bridge Route 49 in Crawford County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Route 49 bridge over Dry Creek in Crawford County, just east of the intersection with Missouri Route 19 near Cherryville, closed July 10, 2026, due to flood damage. A repair plan has been finalized, and crews anticipate beginning work next week.

After significant rainfall in a short period of time caused devastating flooding in the area, the Missouri Department of Transportation assessed the Dry Creek Bridge and discovered damage to the bridge approach (the pavement immediately adjacent to the bridge) and the supporting structures at the end of the bridge. Both were undermined and pieces were missing, damaged or destroyed. The roadway was closed and barricades were placed to prevent motorists from using the damaged bridge.

MoDOT teams began immediately on a plan to repair the bridge and safely restore traffic, and work is already underway with equipment and supplies moving there this week. MoDOT maintenance forces plan to begin repairs next week and estimate the bridge can be reopened in mid- to late August.

To help interested parties with information on the damage and repairs, a webpage has been created at https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-49-bridge-maintenance-over-dry-creek-crawford-county. Webpage visitors can also sign up to receive email updates about the progress of the repairs.

For the safety of all travelers, NEVER move or drive around barricades. Our crews place them for your safety and that of motorists who may come after you. Moving barricades not only puts yourself in danger, but other drivers who may come through later and drive onto damaged roadways without warning.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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