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REVISED: Single lane closure on SB I-35 for pavement repair, July 27-30

This work has been extended from the 29th to the 30th

CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be conducting a single lane closure on southbound Interstate 35, just south of Missouri Highway 33, beginning Monday, July 27 until Thursday, July 30, from 7:00 pm until 6:00 am each night for pavement repair. Motorists may experience delays. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).

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REVISED: Single lane closure on SB I-35 for pavement repair, July 27-30

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