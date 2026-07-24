MoDOT to close the on-ramp from Meramec Bottom Road to southbound I-55 overnight August 5

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Motorists traveling through Meramec Bottom Road will need to seek alternate routes overnight Wednesday, August 5, as the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the on-ramp from Meramec Bottom Road to southbound Interstate 55.

Crews will close the ramp from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday, August 6th to place the new concrete bridge surface on the Meramec River Bridge.

Drivers can access southbound I-55 from either Arnold/Route 141 or Butler Hill Road.

All work is weather-dependent. For up-to-date traffic and travel info, motorists can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

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