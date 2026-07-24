Smile Spirits’ 12-Foot 'Stan the Can' Turns Heads at San Diego Comic-Con

Smile Spirits founder Mitchell Bailey walks beneath the iconic Avengers Campus arch at San Diego Comic-Con wearing the brand’s nearly 12-foot-tall inflatable “Stan the Can,” drawing attention throughout the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con weekend Comic-Con attendees stop to pose with Smile Spirits “Stan the Can” inflatable as the activation draws crowds and photo opportunities throughout downtown San Diego. Stan the Can stops outside Baja Rick’s Cantina near Petco Park as Smile Spirits promotes special Comic-Con weekend offerings and engages thousands of fans in downtown San Diego.

The 12-foot inflatable “Stan the Can” is drawing crowds throughout Comic-Con as Smile Spirits activates Baja Rick’s and Bub’s at the Ballpark

Comic-Con is one of the few places where everyone is trying to stand out. We wanted to create something that simply made people smile, and Stan the Can did exactly that.” — Mitchell Bailey, Founder of Smile Spirits

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more than 135,000 fans descend on downtown San Diego for the world’s largest pop culture event, one of the most unexpected attractions isn’t from Hollywood—it’s a 12-foot-tall inflatable cocktail can named Stan the Can. Smile Spirits , the premium ready-to-drink vodka cocktail brand known for bringing “Vacation in a Can” to life, has been turning heads throughout San Diego Comic-Con with its giant inflatable backpack display worn by company founder Mitchell Bailey. Standing approximately 12 feet tall while walking through the Gaslamp Quarter, Petco Park district, and Comic-Con crowds, Stan the Can has quickly become a photo-worthy sight among thousands of superheroes, movie characters, cosplay creators, and fans from around the world.“Comic-Con is one of the hardest places on Earth to stand out,” said Mitchell Bailey, founder of Smile Spirits. “When you’re surrounded by incredible costumes, movie studios, and giant activations, you have to think differently. Stan the Can lets us bring the Smile brand directly into the crowd, and people can’t help but stop, smile, take photos, and ask what we’re all about.”Throughout Comic-Con weekend, Smile Spirits is partnering with two popular downtown destinations:* Baja Rick’s Cantina, steps away from the Convention Center, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy Smile Spirits throughout the convention weekend.* Bub’s at the Ballpark, located steps from Petco Park, featuring Smile Spirits bucket specials.The activation combines street-level brand engagement with social media, creating thousands of impressions as Comic-Con attendees photograph and share the towering inflatable can across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.The company believes experiences like Comic-Con perfectly align with the Smile Spirits brand philosophy of bringing people together through memorable moments.“Comic-Con is all about creativity, community, and having fun,” Bailey added. “That’s exactly what Smile Spirits is about. We want people to discover us in a way they’ll never forget.”Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for Stan the Can throughout Comic-Con weekend in downtown San Diego. Those who spot the giant inflatable can are invited to snap a photo, tag @smile.spirits on Instagram, and then stop by Baja Rick’s Cantina or Bub’s at the Ballpark to enjoy Smile Spirits.Smile Spirits continues to expand throughout California and beyond with its lineup of premium vodka cocktails crafted to deliver bar-quality flavor in a convenient ready-to-drink can. Known for simple ingredients, premium vodka, and bold flavor, the brand has quickly become recognized for creating unforgettable experiences wherever it goes.For more information, visit www.smilespirits.com or follow @smile.spirits on Instagram.About Smile SpiritsSmile Spirits Award Winning premium ready-to-drink vodka cocktail company built around one simple idea: make every moment a little more fun. Crafted with premium vodka and inspired by bar-quality cocktails, Smile Spirits delivers refreshing flavor without the heaviness of traditional malt beverages or overly carbonated seltzers. With the brand’s signature motto, “Vacation in a Can,” Smile Spirits is on a mission to make people smile—one can at a time.

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