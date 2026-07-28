New Book Miss You Already Explores the Often-Unspoken Reality of Anticipatory Grief

Miss You Already Ballast Books Logo

Miss You Already explores anticipatory grief through personal stories, expert insight, and practical support for caregivers and families.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books is proud to announce the July 28, 2026, release of Miss You Already by Meagan Davies and Staci Fox. This new book is a moving and insightful exploration of anticipatory grief—the grief that happens before the death of a loved one or during a significant life shift.

At a time when millions of Americans are caring for aging parents, supporting loved ones with Alzheimer's, dementia, ALS, or facing profound life changes, Miss You Already offers validation for emotions that are frequently overlooked or misunderstood. Rather than focusing solely on loss itself, the book helps readers find meaning, connection, and resilience during the uncertain time before goodbye.

When Meagan, a licensed counselor, and Staci, a badass CEO, met in their forties, they quickly formed the kind of friendship that felt destined. They shared meals, vacations, celebrations, and everyday moments as best friends do. But everything changed when Staci was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Conversations shifted from future plans to chemotherapy schedules, doctor’s appointments, and difficult discussions about how much time Staci had left. Together, they faced an emotional landscape fraught with uncertainty. This in-between space is how they discovered the concept of anticipatory grief.

In Miss You Already, Davies and Fox not only share their journey, but the stories of those navigating caregiving, aging parents, or a terminal diagnosis. This book blends humor, psychological insight, journaling prompts, mental health resources, and tools to help readers navigate their own experience while also providing comfort and practical support.

“Writing this book felt like an act of naming something that so many people already feel but struggle to explain,” says Davies. “Our hope is that readers see themselves in these stories and realize they are not alone in this complicated, deeply human season of loving someone while also preparing to lose them.”

About the Authors:

Meagan Davies is a licensed professional counselor and former nonprofit leader whose work centers on helping people navigate transition, grief, and meaning. After a successful career in fundraising and organizational leadership, she followed a calling into clinical mental health counseling, where she now works primarily with women leaders who carry extraordinary responsibility, often in silence. Meagan brings both professional expertise and lived experience to her work, grounded in the belief that healing and leadership are inseparable. Before settling in Atlanta, Meagan lived in ten states before the age of thirty, so she knows a thing or two about transitions. She lives in Atlanta with her husband, Tim, and their dog, Cooper. Meagan is known for her steady presence, deep listening, and ability to hold space without flinching.

Staci Fox is a lifelong advocate, nonprofit executive, and unapologetic optimist. Although she was born in Warner Robins, Georgia, and educated at the University of Georgia, Staci spent years moving from city to city and state to state, but she never lost her passion for the deep inequities in the South. She currently serves as CEO of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, where she works to advance equity through state fiscal policy. Before that, she spent more than two decades in reproductive health, including serving as CEO of Planned Parenthood organizations across the South. Known for her warmth, clarity, and ability to light up a room, Staci leads with both conviction and heart. She is a devoted partner to Greg Cole, a lover of live music, a passionate home cook, a proud Georgia Bulldog, and someone who believes deeply in celebrating life even in its hardest seasons.

In addition to Miss You Already, Staci Fox and Meagan Davies have developed a curriculum and speaking program designed to help individuals, families, caregivers, and organizations better understand and navigate anticipatory grief. Together, they are currently available for keynote presentations, workshops, and speaking engagements while Staci's health remains stable, offering audiences the unique opportunity to learn directly from both a mental health professional and someone living with a life-limiting illness.

To see and hear more, you can also join the authors on August 13th at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum at 7 pm for their book launch.

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About Ballast Books:

Ballast Books is an independent publisher specializing in compelling nonfiction, memoirs, investigative works, and impactful stories that challenge prevailing narratives. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ballast is committed to elevating voices with something to say—and the courage to say it.

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