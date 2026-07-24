The Village at Victory Lakes Invites the Community to Nostalgic Neighborhood Block Party & Parade of Homes

Celebrate Summer, Discover Joyful Living and Experience the Spirit of Community on July 30

This event is about more than great food and summer fun…we want guests to feel like neighbors from the moment they arrive.” — Anshu Raina, Executive Director - The Village at Victory Lakes

LINDENHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village at Victory Lakes , a Franciscan Community and sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , is bringing back one of summer's most cherished traditions with its Neighborhood Block Party & Parade of Homes on Thursday, July 30, inviting neighbors, families and prospective residents to experience the warmth, friendship and vibrant lifestyle that make the community so special.Inspired by the neighborhood block parties of years past, guests will enjoy an afternoon filled with classic summertime favorites – including grilled favorites and all the traditional sides – along with music, laughter and opportunities to connect with residents and associates in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.More than a summer celebration, the Block Party reflects The Village at Victory Lakes' commitment to creating meaningful connections between the community and the surrounding neighborhood while showcasing its philosophy of Living Joyfully and invites older adults to experience a community where joy lives.Guests are also invited to explore the community during a special Parade of Homes Open House, featuring beautifully appointed Premium residences, Prairie Homes, thoughtfully designed amenities and an opportunity to experience firsthand the welcoming lifestyle that has made The Village at Victory Lakes one of the region's premier senior living communities."This event is about more than great food and summer fun," said Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory Lakes. "It's an opportunity to bring people together, celebrate community and experience the joy, friendships and sense of belonging that define life at Victory Lakes. We want guests to feel like neighbors from the moment they arrive."The event also highlights the community's ongoing renovation enhancements and renewed lifestyle experience, offering visitors an opportunity to meet current residents, tour available residences and discover why more older adults are choosing a proactive, lifestyle-focused approach to senior living.Event DetailsNeighborhood Block Party & Parade of HomesThursday, July 30, 202611:00 A.M to 2:00 PMThe Village at Victory Lakes1075 E. Victory DriveLindenhurst, ILPhone: 847.979.9871Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance.About The Village at Victory LakesThe Village at Victory Lakes is a continuing care retirement community owned and operated by Franciscan Ministries, a nonprofit Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, the community offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in a welcoming environment where residents enjoy meaningful connections, engaging experiences and exceptional care. Through its philosophy of Living Joyfully, The Village at Victory Lakes creates opportunities for residents to live with purpose, wellness and joy – because Joy Lives Here.For more information, visit victorylakes.org or call 847.979.9871.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops, and manages senior living communities that offer exceptional hospitality, personalized services, and a full continuum of care. Through its Living Joyfully philosophy and Joy Lives Here brand promise, Franciscan Ministries is redefining senior living by creating communities where older adults can live with purpose, connection and peace of mind.In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services , a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

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