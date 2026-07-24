Secaucus And Rochelle Park Comfort Keepers Host Food Drive For Seniors

When neighbors give with seniors in mind, they lift more than a shelf or pantry. They lift spirits, strengthen families, and remind people they still matter in this community.” — Amul Chauhan, owner of Comfort Keepers of Secaucus

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a busy weekday, a daughter like Sarah may leave work thinking about dinner, her children’s schedules, and the mother she checks on every evening. At the store, she adds a few extra pantry items to her cart for a food drive, thinking of how many seniors, including loved ones like her mother Elena, feel the strain of living alone. That small moment of generosity reflects what this event meant to the community: neighbors making space for one another in practical, heartfelt ways.

Comfort Keepers of Secaucus, NJ celebrated National Day of Joy by partnering with Comfort Keepers of Rochelle Park for a community food drive held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Stop & Shop at Clifton Commons, 160 Kingsland Rd. in Clifton. Hosted with Stop & Shop, the event invited residents to donate new or unused items such as dry pasta, canned soup, pasta sauce, and canned beans to help feed seniors in the area.

A Partnership Rooted In Community

More than a seasonal collection effort, the food drive created a local way for families in Secaucus and nearby towns to take part in a national observance centered on kindness and human connection. By partnering with Comfort Keepers of Rochelle Park, the Secaucus office helped turn a larger brand initiative into something neighbors could see, join, and feel close to home.

That local focus matters for families who already carry so much. Many adults in Secaucus are balancing work, children, and concern for an aging parent or grandparent. Community events like this can remind them that support does not always arrive in dramatic ways. Sometimes it starts with a bag of groceries, a shared errand, or a simple decision to help a senior feel remembered.

Why “Joy Between Generations” Mattered This Year

National Day of Joy was founded by Comfort Keepers in 2019 and is observed on the last Wednesday in June. The 2026 theme, Joy Between Generations, recognized the bonds that connect families while also acknowledging the pressure many adults face as they care for both younger and older generations. Readers can learn more about the observance on the National Day of Joy page.

For the sandwich generation, joy is not about ignoring responsibility. It is about finding moments of relief, dignity, and connection in the middle of it. A senior receiving pantry staples may feel seen. An adult child may feel a little less alone knowing others in the community care, too. That is why this event resonated beyond the donation table.

How Support Helps Families Stay Connected

For many families, the first signs of change are easy to miss. A father begins skipping meals. A mother seems less steady with everyday routines. A loved one sounds more isolated on the phone than before. Those moments can bring stress, uncertainty, guilt, and the sense that a family should somehow handle everything alone.

Comfort Keepers of Secaucus supports families through services such as In-Home Care, Respite Care, and Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care. That support can give families more time for conversations, meals, routines, and reassuring visits that help loved ones stay connected to daily life.

A Local Mission With Lasting Meaning

The food drive also reflected a broader commitment to helping seniors remain connected, respected, and supported in the places they know best. In that way, the event was not separate from the office’s everyday work. It was an extension of it.

Comfort Keepers also highlights national recognition in Newsweek’s America’s Best of the Best rankings, while keeping the focus locally on the relationships and everyday moments that shape quality of life.

Learn More

Families who would like more information about local support options can contact the Secaucus office for more information.

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