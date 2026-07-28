Bazis Unveils Twin Mixed-Use Residential Tower Proposals for Midtown Toronto Near Mount Pleasant Station

New Condos

Proposed 36 and 56-story condominium towers would introduce over 1,000 new homes while supporting transit-oriented growth in the Mount Pleasant community.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bazis has submitted zoning applications for two adjacent mixed-use residential developments at 732 and 750 Mount Pleasant Road, advancing a coordinated vision for transit-oriented growth in Toronto's rapidly evolving Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood. Located steps from the future Mount Pleasant Station on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT (Line 5), the proposals would strengthen one of the city's most significant emerging transit communities.Designed by architect Rosario "Roy" Varacalli, the two developments have been submitted as separate rezoning applications while forming part of a coordinated planning strategy for the block.The proposals replace existing low-rise commercial properties on the west side of Mount Pleasant Road, including a standalone retail building at 732 Mount Pleasant Road and the retail plaza occupying 744 through 758 Mount Pleasant Road. Together, the projects reflect the continuing evolution of the Mount Pleasant West neighborhood under the Yonge-Eglinton Secondary Plan, where higher-density mixed-use development is being encouraged in proximity to higher-order transit.The proposal at 732 Mount Pleasant Road envisions a 36-storey mixed-use condominium rising approximately 124 metres above a four-storey podium with street-level retail. The development would deliver approximately 27,585 square metres of gross floor area, including 396 condominium residences consisting of one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites. Indoor and outdoor resident amenities would total approximately 1,584 square metres, while bicycle parking, underground vehicle parking, and dedicated pick-up and drop-off facilities have been incorporated to support a balanced transportation strategy for residents.Immediately to the north, the proposal for 750 Mount Pleasant Road would replace an earlier approved development with a substantially revised plan featuring a 56-storey mixed-use tower rising approximately 185 metres. The updated proposal includes approximately 42,159 square metres of gross floor area and 618 condominium units, expanding the residential capacity previously approved for the property while maintaining retail space at grade. The revised design repositions the tower farther north to improve separation from the neighbouring development, reflecting coordinated planning between the two sites.Combined, the two developments would introduce 1,014 new condominium homes while activating the Mount Pleasant Road streetscape with ground-floor commercial uses and pedestrian-oriented design. The projects also emphasize active transportation through extensive bicycle parking, landscaped outdoor amenity areas, and enhanced public realm improvements that encourage walkability within the neighbourhood.The applications are being advanced as discussions continue among Bazis, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), and Toronto Lands Corporation regarding the future redevelopment of nearby Eglinton Junior Public School. While the school lands are not part of the current rezoning applications, planning for the surrounding area has included consideration of long-term educational infrastructure to accommodate continued residential growth. Previous amendments approved by Toronto Lands Corporation expanded the preferred concept for a replacement school, with planning discussions continuing alongside broader neighbourhood redevelopment initiatives.The developments also introduce a proposed mid-block pedestrian connection extending west toward Brownlow Avenue, improving connectivity between Mount Pleasant Road and surrounding neighbourhood destinations while reinforcing walkability within the district. This enhanced public realm complements Toronto's broader vision for transit-supportive communities centred around new rapid transit infrastructure.Both properties benefit from exceptional transportation access. Mount Pleasant Station on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT will be located approximately 100 to 170 metres from the sites, while Eglinton Station, providing connections to both Line 1 and Line 5, is approximately 650 metres away. Residents will also have access to TTC surface transit routes, dedicated cycling infrastructure along Eglinton Avenue East, nearby cycling corridors connecting to the Kay Gardiner Beltline Trail, and convenient pedestrian access to neighbourhood amenities.The proposals join a growing concentration of residential development surrounding the Mount Pleasant transit corridor, where numerous high-rise projects are reshaping the skyline and supporting Toronto's long-term intensification objectives. As investment continues throughout the Yonge-Eglinton area, the two Bazis developments are intended to contribute additional housing supply while reinforcing complete-community principles that integrate housing, retail, mobility, and public realm improvements within walking distance of rapid transit.Rezoning applications for both developments have been submitted to the City of Toronto and will proceed through the municipal planning review process.About BAZISBAZIS is a Toronto-based real estate developer known for creating architecturally distinctive luxury condominiums and mixed-use communities that have helped shape the city's skyline. Guided by the principles of competence, integrity, vision, and responsibility, the company delivers thoughtfully designed developments in premier Toronto neighbourhoods. Its portfolio includes landmark projects such as Emerald Park, Exhibit, Crystal Blu, eCondos, 1 Yorkville, Queen Church, and Bartley Towns. Through innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence, BAZIS continues to create communities that contribute to Toronto's urban growth. Learn more at www.bazis.ca

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