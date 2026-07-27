Street Level Studio Wins Big in the 30th Annual Viddy Awards Competition

Street Level Studio recognized for outstanding work in digital video marketing

Winning Viddy Awards is a direct reflection of our video team’s creativity and production prowess.” — Tanya Fretheim, Street Level Studio CEO

HIGHWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Level Studio (SLS), a full-service marketing agency based on Chicago’s North Shore, has earned three Viddy Awards for excellence in digital video.

The Viddy Awards is an internationally renowned competition and one of the oldest, largest, and most respected awards programs in the video industry. This year marks its 30th anniversary of honoring excellence in the digital world.

SLS was awarded a platinum Viddy for its One Canon. Everything You Need. campaign Short Form Web Video.

Additionally, the company won two gold Viddy Awards for work done on behalf of the Illinois Park & Recreation Association—one for Short Form Web Video (Recruitment) and another for Short Form Web Video (Workforce Initiative).

To learn more about Street Level Studio’s award-winning work, visit streetlevelstudio.com.

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ABOUT STREET LEVEL STUDIO

Street Level Studio (SLS) is a 100% woman-owned, award-winning full-service marketing agency in the Chicago area. We’ve been building momentum and driving results for both global brands and growing businesses for more than 45 years through street-smart branding, design, websites, video, digital marketing, content development, multichannel communications, and environmental branding solutions. A trusted and valued creative partner, the SLS team knows how to reach audiences right where they are, deliver the right messages, and trigger the right response with high-impact design and compelling content.

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