GRABO Electric Vacuum Lifters Let One Worker Safely Handle Glass, Stone and Sheet Materials

GRABO's electric vacuum lifters let one worker safely lift glass, stone and tile panels, cutting jobsite injuries and crew labor costs.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASELAS VEGAS, NV - GRABO, a manufacturer of electric vacuum lifters and material-handling tools also known in the industry as Nemo Power Tools, today confirmed continued adoption of its battery-powered vacuum lifting devices among glazing, tiling, stone fabrication and construction contractors across the United States. The tools allow a single worker to lift, carry and place glass panels, stone slabs, tile sheets and other non-porous materials that conventionally require two- or three-person crews.The Problem: Manual Handling Injuries and Crew CostsManual lifting of glass, stone and large-format tile remains one of the most common sources of jobsite strain injuries, dropped-material breakage, and scheduling delays tied to crew availability. Sheet materials such as 4x8 glass lites, granite and quartz slabs, and porcelain tile panels are heavy, awkward, and offer few safe grip points - conditions the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has repeatedly flagged as high-risk for back and shoulder injuries in construction and stone-fabrication trades.The Solution: Electric Vacuum Lifting GRABO's electric vacuum lifters use battery-powered suction to create a secure hold on flat, non-porous surfaces, letting one operator lift, rotate and position materials that would otherwise need multiple sets of hands. Key operational specifications include:- Cordless, rechargeable battery operation for use away from power outlets- Digital vacuum gauges with audible and visual low-vacuum alarms- Load capacities suited to glass panels, stone slabs, drywall, tile sheets, and other sheet goods- Compact, portable form factor for use on ladders, scaffolding and vertical installsBy replacing manual carry teams with one trained operator, contractors report fewer lifting-related injury claims, faster installation cycles, and reduced dependency on multi-person scheduling for material placement.Industry Applications- Glazing contractors use the lifters to set glass panels into curtain wall and window systems without scaffold-side crews.- Stone and slab fabricators move granite, quartz and marble slabs from racks to saws and installation points.- Tile installers handle large-format porcelain and ceramic panels increasingly specified in commercial flooring and facades.- General contractors and warehouse operators apply the tools to drywall, sheet metal, and packaged material handling where crew size is limited.AvailabilityGRABO vacuum lifters are available for purchase directly and through distributor networks serving construction, glazing, tiling and material-handling trades in the United States. Product specifications, load ratings and training resources are available at GRABO.About GRABOGRABO, also operating under the Nemo Power Tools brand, designs and manufactures electric vacuum lifting tools for construction, glazing, stone, tiling, HVAC, woodworking and industrial material-handling professionals. The company's products are engineered to reduce manual-handling injury risk and labor costs on jobsites by enabling single-operator lifting of heavy, awkward, non-porous materials. GRABO tools are used by contractors and fabricators across residential, commercial and industrial projects.Media Contact:GRABO Press Officepress@grabo.com###

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