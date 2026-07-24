New Pro Plumbing Expands Service Across 15 West Los Angeles Communities

Family-owned plumbing company strengthens its Westside presence with expanded neighborhood coverage, fleet growth, advanced technology, and customer service.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Pro Plumbing, a family-owned and operated LA plumbing company serving West Los Angeles since 2010, today announced two major milestones in its continued growth: the formal expansion of its service area across 15 West Los Angeles communities and a comprehensive series of operational upgrades designed to significantly improve emergency response times, scheduling efficiency, and diagnostic capabilities for residential and commercial customers.Together, these initiatives reinforce New Pro Plumbing’s commitment to delivering faster, more reliable, and more transparent plumbing services while meeting the increasing infrastructure challenges facing many of West Los Angeles’ historic neighborhoods.Founded by Miguel Lopez and backed by more than 35 years of combined plumbing experience, New Pro Plumbing now proudly serves:Mar Vista, Palms, Venice, Del Rey, Westchester, Culver City, Ocean Park, Santa Monica, Cheviot Hills, Beverlywood, West Los Angeles, Rancho Park, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and Westwood, along with surrounding communities throughout greater Los Angeles.The announcement formally defines a service footprint that stretches from the beaches of Venice and Santa Monica to the hillside neighborhoods of Brentwood and Pacific Palisades, allowing homeowners, property managers, and businesses to clearly identify New Pro Plumbing as their trusted neighborhood plumbing partner.“This is our neighborhood, and these are our neighbors,” said Miguel Lopez, Owner of New Pro Plumbing. “Announcing the communities we serve simply puts into writing what our customers have known for years—we’re local, we’re available, and we’re committed to providing honest, professional plumbing service whenever they need us.”Major Operational Upgrades Improve Speed and Customer ExperienceAlongside the expanded service area, New Pro Plumbing has completed one of the company’s largest operational investments since its founding. They brought Cristy Matias as Business Operations Manager, a newly expanded leadership role created to support the company’s rapid growth across West Los Angeles.Matias joins the leadership team to oversee daily business operations, customer experience, scheduling optimization, service coordination, quality assurance, and operational strategy. Her expertise in business operations and process improvement is expected to streamline workflows, strengthen communication between office staff and field technicians, and ensure customers receive faster, more efficient service from the initial phone call through project completion.“As our company continues to grow, it became clear that investing in operational leadership was just as important as investing in new equipment,” said Miguel Lopez, Owner of New Pro Plumbing. “Cristy’s experience in business operations allows us to improve every part of the customer journey. She is helping us build the systems, processes, and team culture that will support our growth for years to come while preserving the personal service our customers expect.”The upgrades include:• Expansion of its dedicated 24/7 emergency response fleet• Streamlined dispatch and scheduling systems for faster technician deployment• New digital customer communication tools providing appointment confirmations and service updates• Expanded online estimate request capabilities• Upgraded sewer camera inspection equipment• Advanced commercial-grade hydro jetting machinery• Enhanced diagnostic equipment for leak detection, sewer inspections, and underground pipe assessment• Additional field technicians strategically positioned throughout West Los Angeles to reduce travel timesThese investments allow New Pro Plumbing to respond more quickly to emergency situations including sewer backups, slab leaks, gas leaks, water heater failures, burst pipes, and commercial plumbing emergencies.“Our goal has always been to provide honest, reliable neighborhood service without hidden emergency fees,” Lopez said. “By modernizing our scheduling systems, expanding our fleet, and investing in advanced diagnostic technology, we’re making it even easier for homeowners and businesses to receive fast, professional plumbing service whenever they need it.”Built for the Challenges of West Los Angeles HomesMuch of West Los Angeles consists of homes built between the 1920s and 1960s, many of which continue operating with original plumbing infrastructure.Clay sewer laterals, aging cast-iron drain lines, galvanized water pipes, slab foundations, and mature tree root systems create unique plumbing challenges throughout neighborhoods including Mar Vista, Santa Monica, Venice, Culver City, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, and Westwood.New Pro Plumbing specializes in addressing these issues through services including: Trenchless sewer repair and replacement• Sewer camera inspections• Hydro jetting• Gas line installation and repair with LADBS permitting• Water heater and tankless water heater installation• Whole-home repiping• Leak detection• Slab leak detection and repair Emergency plumbing services• Commercial plumbing solutionsThe company’s upgraded hydro jetting and diagnostic equipment enables technicians to remove severe blockages more efficiently while providing long-term solutions instead of temporary repairs.Local Service with Transparent PricingUnlike large franchise operations or national call centers, New Pro Plumbing remains owner-operated and community focused.Every technician arrives in a fully stocked service vehicle, allowing many repairs to be completed during the initial visit. Customers receive flat-rate pricing before work begins, eliminating surprise charges and hidden hourly fees.The company also provides complete bilingual service in English and Spanish, ensuring homeowners and property managers throughout West Los Angeles can communicate comfortably with their plumbing professionals.“Para nosotros, cada casa es como la casa de nuestra propia familia. Hablamos su idioma, llegamos cuando lo prometemos y le damos el precio antes de comenzar, sin sorpresas,” Lopez said.“For us, every home is treated like our own family’s home. We speak your language, arrive when we promise, and provide upfront pricing before work begins—no surprises.”Positioning for Continued GrowthThe combined service-area expansion and operational upgrades come as demand continues to increase for licensed plumbing contractors capable of handling aging infrastructure across West Los Angeles.The company reports growing demand from:• Homeowners proactively replacing aging plumbing systems• Homebuyers requesting sewer camera inspections before purchasing• Property managers overseeing older apartment communities• Commercial property owners requiring rapid emergency response• Businesses seeking reliable long-term plumbing partnersBy expanding both geographic coverage and operational capacity, New Pro Plumbing is positioned to deliver faster service while maintaining the personalized customer experience that has helped build its reputation throughout the Westside.“Our mission is simple,” Lopez added. “When someone in Santa Monica, Culver City, Brentwood, Mar Vista, or Pacific Palisades has a plumbing emergency, we want to be the first company they call—and the last plumber they’ll ever need.”New Pro Plumbing is licensed by the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB #974600) and fully insured. The company operates from its headquarters at 13101 W. Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90066, providing 24/7 emergency plumbing services throughout West Los Angeles.About New Pro PlumbingNew Pro Plumbing is a family-owned, owner-operated plumbing company based in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Founded by Miguel Lopez in 2010 and backed by more than 35 years of combined experience, the company provides residential and commercial plumbing services throughout West Los Angeles, including trenchless sewer repair, sewer camera inspections, hydro jetting, gas line installation and repair, water heater installation, whole-home repiping, leak detection, slab leak repair, and 24/7 emergency plumbing services. New Pro Plumbing is licensed (CSLB #974600), insured, bilingual in English and Spanish, and committed to honest, flat-rate pricing and exceptional customer service.Media ContactNew Pro Plumbing13101 W. Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90066Phone: (310) 663-7666Email: info@newproplumbing.comWebsite: www.newproplumbing.com Prepared by: Steven Lockhart @ https://healthmarketinggroup.com

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