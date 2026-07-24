ExamPass Authors Its Ontario Real Estate Exam Prep From Current TRESA Legislation

ExamPass ExamPass

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExamPass , an Ontario real estate exam-preparation platform, has built its study material around the legislation that currently governs real estate practice in the province, as candidates prepare for licensing examinations under the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002 (TRESA).A changed legal frameworkTRESA renamed and replaced the former Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002, and brought a new Code of Ethics into force through Ontario Regulation 365/22, with its second phase taking effect on December 1, 2023. The changes affect how registrants are expected to handle representation, the disclosure of material facts, conflicts of interest, and their conduct toward both clients and self-represented parties. For candidates preparing to sit the licensing exam, the practical consequence is that study material drawn from the previous framework can be out of step with the rules now in force.According to the company, ExamPass authors its practice questions and study material from public legal sources, including TRESA and its regulations, the Code of Ethics, and other Ontario legislation relevant to real estate transactions, rather than from any course provider's materials. The company states that this approach is intended to keep its content aligned with the law as it currently stands."Ontario's framework changed, and exam preparation has to reflect the law as it stands today," a company spokesperson said. "Our material is written from the current legislation, with each answer option explained so candidates understand the rule behind it, not just the correct choice."The same law, across every providerTo become licensed, a candidate completes RECO's required pre-registration education through one of four approved providers - Humber Polytechnic, Algonquin College, Fleming College, or Career College Group - and writes standardized examinations administered by a centralized exam provider, Meazure Learning. RECO maintains a common, compliance-based curriculum across the four providers, so the legal material a candidate must master is the same regardless of which college they select. Because that material is grounded in TRESA and its regulations, a study aid authored from the underlying legislation applies to every candidate, whichever provider delivered their courses.How the platform applies itExamPass covers Courses 1 through 4 and the program's two simulation sessions. Each practice question includes a plain-language explanation for every answer option, correct and incorrect, so that reviewing a question reinforces the rule behind the answer. When an option is wrong, its explanation identifies the misconception involved, which the company says helps candidates correct misunderstandings rather than simply memorize outcomes.The platform also provides timed mock exams that recreate elements of the proctored exam environment, including the basic on-screen calculator and note tools candidates encounter on exam day, and an AI study tutor that can explain why a given answer is correct or incorrect and restate a difficult concept in plain language. Together, the company states, these features are meant to connect the legislation to the way it is actually tested: through realistic, applied questions rather than recall of isolated definitions.ExamPass is an independent study aid and is offered as a one-time purchase per product rather than a subscription, with access beginning when the candidate chooses to start.As Ontario's regulatory framework continues to settle into practice, the company states that it reviews its material against current sources so that candidates are studying the rules in force at the time they sit the exam.About ExamPassExamPass is an Ontario-based real estate exam-preparation platform for candidates in the province's real estate salesperson licensing program. The platform provides original practice questions with explained answer options, exam-style mock exams, plain-language study material, a learner-owned notebook, and an AI study tutor, with content authored from Ontario real estate legislation and published learning outcomes. ExamPass is an independent study aid and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), Humber Polytechnic, Algonquin College, Fleming College, Career College Group, Meazure Learning, or any other education provider or examination administrator.

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