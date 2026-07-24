Date: 7/24/2026

On Monday, July 27, 2026, the Maine Judicial Branch is expanding Maine eCourts to all case types in Judicial Region 7, comprising Hancock and Washington County Unified Criminal Dockets (UCDs), Hancock and Washington County Superior Courts, and Ellsworth, Calais, and Machias District Courts.

All case types -- civil, family, juvenile and criminal cases -- will be included in the transition from paper filing to electronic filing. As of Monday, July 27, all mandatory electronic filers pursuant to the Maine Rules of Electronic Court Systems (MRECS) will be required to eFile documents in these courts. Self-represented litigants (parties who do not have attorneys) who file fewer than six cases in a calendar year will not be required to eFile.

Court Closures and Emergency Filing Procedures

To prepare for the implementation of Maine eCourts and eFiling on July 27, Region 7 courts are operating on a modified schedule and have emergency filing procedures in place. As a reminder, Monday, July 27th through Friday, July 31st is an Administrative Week, and all courts will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon. Please refer to the schedule of closures and emergency procedures during these closings: https://www.courts.maine.gov/ecourts/maine-ecourts-region7-notice-closures.pdf

ShareFile Discontinued in Region 7 Courts

The ShareFile platform used in Region 7 courts are now disabled for all criminal, civil violation, and juvenile filings, as well as GAL vouchers, and attorney billing procedures, as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. Starting Monday, July 27, attorneys must instead use eFileMaine.

Training Resources

For attorneys and staff who are new to using eFileMaine, we highly recommend viewing the recorded videos, particularly the video excerpts, available on the Maine eCourts Trainings and Resources web page. In addition to the recordings, the information and resources available on the Maine eCourts Trainings and Resources web page offer guidance for setting up your eFileMaine account and instructions to eFile documents successfully.

Personal Identifying Information (PII) Attachment (CR-CV-JV-297)

Pursuant to the Maine Rules of Electronic Court Systems (MRECS) filers are responsible for omitting or redacting nonpublic information in electronically filed documents. If the filer decides to omit rather than redact, the personal identifying information must be included on this form. The PII form should be uploaded as an attachment to the associated filing document, in the same way that an exhibit is submitted. Download PII form here

Support

Support for eFiling is available by emailing ecourtshelp@courts.maine.gov or by calling (207) 213-2813, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on Maine eCourts and eFiling, visit: https://www.courts.maine.gov/ecourts/index.html

Supporting documents

Press Release (PDF)