Susan Chiang Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Susan Chiang

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Susan Chiang, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Susan Chiang’s chapter, “Transformed By Grace: Success Rewritten From the Inside Out.” Drawing from her own journey through unexpected loss and profound personal transformation, Susan shares how God gently rewrote her definition of success. With heartfelt honesty and unwavering faith, she invites readers to discover that true success is not found in status or achievement, but in becoming the person God created them to be—living each day with purpose, integrity, gratitude, compassion, and trust in His unfailing love.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Susan Chiang:

For over 20 years, Susan Chiang has demonstrated trusted leadership and expertise in finance, strategy, and wealth stewardship. A CPA and MBA (Honors), she has advised corporations of all sizes on operational efficiency, financial strategy, and sustainable growth, serving both as a consultant and a leader of finance teams. Her work is grounded not only in technical excellence, but in the conviction that wise stewardship—when guided by integrity, humility, and purpose—creates freedom, peace, and lasting impact.

Susan is a two-time Amazon best-selling contributing author of Aligned for Impact and The Wisdom Collective, where she writes on purpose, alignment, faith, and transformation. She has been featured in USA Today and has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox affiliates, and various print and online media outlets across the United States. Through her writing and media presence, Susan is known for integrating practical financial wisdom with a holistic, values-based approach to success—one that honors both measurable outcomes and inner well-being.

An active investor for more than two decades, Susan is passionate about empowering younger generations with financial knowledge often overlooked in traditional education. She champions financial literacy, healthy money mindsets, early investing, and the discipline of delayed gratification as tools to break cycles of financial stress and build lasting independence. Her own journey taught her that financial anxiety quietly erodes health, relationships, and hope—and that wise stewardship, clarity, and intentional living can restore all three.

Through her company, Fruitful Wealth X, Susan applies the biblical principle of sowing and reaping. She believes that when individuals and families steward their resources wisely early in life, they create the conditions for multiplied abundance—financially, relationally, and spiritually. Her mission is to help people loosen money’s grip so they can live generously, lead purposefully, and bless their families and communities for generations.

Susan believes true wealth is holistic--encompassing physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, and financial well-being. First and foremost, she is a devoted child of God, a loving daughter, sister, and aunt, and a proud “mom” to her golden retriever, Sunny. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys personal growth, clean living, honoring elders, and meaningful conversations about life, faith, health, and purpose.

For those seeking to achieve financial freedom on their own terms while making a meaningful Kingdom impact, Susan welcomes you to connect with her at fruitfulwealthX@outlook.com.



To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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