Comfort Keepers Marks National Day of Joy in New London

Joy can be simple, local, and shared. When generations connect, families feel less alone, and everyday moments can bring comfort, laughter, and relief.” — Martha Swats, owner of Comfort Keepers of Plymouth, NH

NEW LONDON, NH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Central & Northern New Hampshire is highlighting its National Day of Joy celebration after hosting a Pop-Up Joy Table at New London Inn Commons on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The local event featured yard games, refreshments, and community outreach that brought attention to the value of connection for seniors, loved ones, and families across Tilton, Wolfeboro, Lebanon, and nearby communities.

National Day of Joy was created by Comfort Keepers in 2019 and is observed on the last Wednesday in June. In 2026, the theme was “Joy Between Generations,” a message that spoke directly to many families in Central & Northern New Hampshire who are balancing careers, raising children, and helping an aging parent stay comfortable and independent at home.

Joy Between Generations for Local Families

For many adult children, especially those in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, caregiving does not happen in one moment. It becomes part of everyday life. The daughter checking in after work, the son arranging transportation, and the family member helping with meals or routines may also be managing a household and caring for children of their own. That pressure can feel heavy, even in families filled with love and commitment.

This year’s Day of Joy theme brought that reality into focus with empathy. It recognized that joy is still possible during busy and demanding seasons of life. Sometimes it shows up in a shared laugh, a calm afternoon visit, a familiar story, or a moment when a senior feels less alone and a loved one feels less overwhelmed.

The New London pop-up reflected that message in a warm, community-centered setting. It created space for neighbors to pause, connect, and talk about what support can look like for families who want more meaningful time together.

How Comfort Keepers Brings Joy Home

Comfort Keepers of Central & Northern New Hampshire supports local families through companionship, help with daily routines, personal care, respite care, and other in-home assistance that can lighten the load for family caregivers. Its in-home care services help seniors remain in familiar surroundings, while respite care can give loved ones time to rest, regroup, and return to family life with more peace of mind.

For families in the sandwich generation, that kind of support often means more than help with a to-do list. It can mean more quality time at the kitchen table, fewer rushed visits, and more opportunities for seniors and their families to enjoy each other’s company instead of focusing only on responsibilities.

Community Recognition

The local office’s community presence has also been recognized beyond this event. Coverage in the Laconia Daily Sun highlighted Comfort Keepers of Central & Northern New Hampshire owner Martha Swats and her leadership, reflecting the office’s longstanding ties to the region.

Additional Laconia Daily Sun coverage recognized another company honor, adding to the office’s local credibility as it continues serving seniors and families throughout Central & Northern New Hampshire.

Closing Message for Local Families

Although this year’s National Day of Joy has passed, its message continues to matter for families across the region. Comfort Keepers of Central & Northern New Hampshire encourages readers to think about the small moments that help a loved one feel connected, supported, and valued. For more information about local services and community outreach, families are invited to contact their local office.

About Comfort Keepers of Central & Northern New Hampshire

Comfort Keepers of Central & Northern New Hampshire provides in-home care and support for seniors and families throughout the region. The office works with clients and loved ones who want dependable help, compassionate companionship, and support that helps seniors remain independent at home while bringing greater peace of mind to the people who care about them most.

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