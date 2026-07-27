Commercial Property with Shop & Home Heads to Auction in Wapakoneta, Ohio
Auction features a five-bay commercial shop, income-producing home, secured yard and approximately 2± acres in Wapakoneta, Ohio.WAPAKONETA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Commercial Property with Shop & Home Heads to Auction in Wapakoneta, Ohio
WAPAKONETA, Ohio – A unique opportunity to acquire a versatile commercial property with exceptional business potential is coming to auction at 14617 Kettlersville Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio. The property will be offered through a live and online auction Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., subject to a $625,000 reserve.
Situated on approximately 2 ± acres, this property offers a rare combination of commercial infrastructure, secured outdoor storage, and residential income potential. Whether you're expanding an existing business, relocating operations, or investing in commercial real estate, this property offers the flexibility to meet a wide variety of needs.
The centerpiece of the property is a 50' × 100' steel commercial building built in 2011. The building features five drive-through service bays, including four 14' × 16' overhead doors and one oversized 16' × 20' overhead door, making it ideal for servicing large trucks, trailers, equipment, and commercial vehicles. Additional amenities include a reception area, main-level office, second-floor office and parts storage, mechanical room, full bathroom with shower, natural gas heat, central air, well, and septic.
Outside, the property includes an approximately 200-foot fenced and secured storage yard, providing valuable space for fleet vehicles, equipment, trailers, inventory, or secure outdoor storage.
Also included is a 20' × 50' manufactured home on a permanent foundation, updated in 2024 and currently generating rental income. The residence offers flexibility as employee housing, owner occupancy, or continued investment income.
The property's versatile layout makes it well suited for a variety of businesses, including:
Towing and recovery companies
Trucking and logistics operations
Fleet maintenance facilities
Construction and excavation contractors
Agricultural businesses
Landscaping companies
Equipment dealerships
Municipal service departments
Automotive and diesel repair
Warehousing and distribution
Small manufacturing operations
Owner-users seeking room to grow
"Properties offering this combination of a move-in-ready commercial facility, secured outdoor storage, and income-producing residential space are increasingly difficult to find," said Bill Evans, Auctioneer/Realtor® with Auction Ohio Real Estate. "This auction presents an outstanding opportunity for business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs looking to expand or establish their operations."
Auction Information
Property Address:
14617 Kettlersville Road
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Auction Begins:
Thursday, August 20, 2026
7:00 p.m. (Live & Online)
Property Size:
Approximately 2 ± acres
Reserve:
$625,000
Interested buyers are encouraged to complete their due diligence prior to bidding. Property information, auction terms, photographs, open house dates, and bidder registration are available through Auction Ohio Real Estate (auctionohiorealestate.com)
Contact:
Bill Evans, Auctioneer/Realtor®
Auction Ohio Real Estate
Grant Phipps, Auctioneer/Realtor®
Auction Ohio Real Estate
Pattie Armstrong, Co-List Agent/Realtor®
Brokers Real Estate, Inc.
Phone: 937-489-1861
For additional information, property details, open house dates, or to register to bid, contact the listing team, or visit auctionohiorealestate.com
Bill Evans
Auction Ohio Real Estate
+1 614-975-0960
email us here
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