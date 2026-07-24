North Dakota Welcomes Travelers for Peak Sunflower Season

America's leading sunflower-producing state invites travelers to experience vibrant blooms, scenic drives and the flavors of one of North Dakota's signature crops.

Every summer, North Dakota's landscape transforms into brilliant shades of gold as sunflower fields bloom across the state's prairies. North Dakota is one of the country's most spectacular places to experience sunflower season, where scenic drives wind through vibrant fields in bloom, leading travelers to welcoming communities, unforgettable landscapes and authentic agricultural experiences.

North Dakota harvested more than 1 billion pounds of sunflowers from over 500,000 acres in 2025, reinforcing its position as America’s leading sunflower producer. From late July through August, many of those fields reach peak bloom, creating an annual display that draws photographers, road trippers and outdoor enthusiasts from across the country. While the blooms are the star of the season, they're also a gateway to the people, places and flavors that make North Dakota unique.

"Sunflower season is one of North Dakota's signature summer experiences," said Sara Otte Coleman, director of the North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division. "Visitors come for the incredible scenery, but they also discover the charm of our communities, the beauty of our wide-open landscapes and the agricultural heritage that's woven into so much of the North Dakota experience."

Make the Most of Sunflower Season

Follow the Bloom

North Dakota's 2026 Sunflower Map features a record 28 participating sunflower fields and is updated throughout the season with bloom conditions, helping travelers find fields at peak color while discovering nearby attractions, restaurants and lodging. Because bloom timing varies with planting dates and weather conditions, visitors are encouraged to check the latest updates on the Sunflower Map or on North Dakota Tourism’s social media profiles before heading out and find fun itineraries to help build a trip around North Dakota’s blooming sunflower fields.

Taste the Harvest

New this year, North Dakota Tourism will offer complimentary GIANTS® sunflower seed samples at select sunflower viewing locations, giving visitors a chance to enjoy one of the state's signature crops while taking in the scenery. Look for special “Be Sunny” mailboxes at select fields.

Beyond the fields, sunflower flavors can be found throughout the state in products such as:

GIANTS® Sunflower Seeds & Sunflower Oil: Produced in Wahpeton, GIANTS® partners with trusted growers to source premium sunflower seeds that are carefully selected, roasted and packaged into one of the nation's most recognized sunflower seed brands. Visitors can sample GIANTS® sunflower seeds at select viewing locations and purchase them at retailers throughout the state.

SunButter: Developed in partnership with the USDA in 2003, SunButter® was the first sunflower seed spread created as a nutritious, nut-free alternative for schools and families. Every jar is still proudly produced in Fargo, in a facility free from all top nine food allergens. For a list of retailers visit SunButter’s Where to Buy page.

JC's Smoked Spitz / Old 81 Gourmet: Crafted in Wahpeton, JC's Smoked Spitz offers premium smoked in-shell sunflower seeds in a variety of bold flavors, offering visitors another way to enjoy one of North Dakota's signature crops. Visitors can find JC’s products at Minn Dak Market.

Pride of Dakota Products: Discover locally made sunflower snacks, spreads and specialty foods from Pride of Dakota member businesses, showcasing products grown, made and processed across North Dakota.

Bismarck-Mandan CVB Gift Store: Celebrate the state's signature "sunny" flower with a variety of sunflower-themed goods including apparel, blankets and coasters alongside locally made art and earrings available at the BisMan CVB gift store.

Explore Beyond the Fields

Sunflower season offers more than spectacular photos. Across North Dakota, fields in bloom are surrounded by communities rich in history, outdoor adventure, local flavor and wide-open hospitality.

Whether you're planning a lakeside escape, a leisurely drive through the prairie or a weekend in the North Dakota Badlands, sunflower season offers countless opportunities to discover local restaurants, attractions, outdoor recreation and small-town charm. Here are a few stops to consider along the way:

Capture the Bloom

Every sunflower field offers a different perspective, from sweeping prairie vistas to close-up views of North Dakota's signature summer crop. Whether you're photographing endless rows of golden blooms, stopping for a family photo or simply soaking in the scenery, these tips will help you make the most of your visit:

Time Your Visit: Early morning and evening offer soft, golden light for landscape photography, while overcast skies are ideal for capturing the vibrant details of individual blooms.

Enjoy Responsibly: Admire fields from public roads and designated viewing areas and only enter fields with permission from the landowner. Keep in mind that active farming operations may be underway throughout the growing season.

Share Your Adventure: Celebrate National Sunflower Day on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, by posting your favorite photos using #NDLegendary.

For bloom updates, visit the 2026 Sunflower Map or follow North Dakota Tourism on Facebook, Instagram or on X; and to plan a trip around North Dakota’s blooming sunflower fields, visit NDTourism.com.